Ballet Hispánico to Perform at UMass Amherst in October

Ballet Hispánico will return to the University of Massachusetts Amherst for a tour performance on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall. Tickets start at $40, with discounted tickets available starting at $20 for youth 17 and under and Five College students.

Founded in 1970 by Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico first appeared on the UMass Amherst stage in 1976 as part of the Fine Arts Center’s inaugural season. The company has since become a longtime favorite at the venue, making its return especially meaningful during the Fine Arts Center’s 50th anniversary season.

Now the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States, Ballet Hispánico has built a legacy of bold repertory, education, and community engagement. With a repertory that celebrates the joy and complexity of Latinidad, the company provides a platform for Latino and Latina choreographers and nurtures new generations of dancers. Recognized as one of America’s Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine the American dance experience.

Tickets are available at fac.umass.edu or by contacting the Fine Arts Center Box Office.