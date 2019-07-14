BWW Interview: Lucie Arnaz Returns in I GOT THE JOB at Provincetown's Crown And Anchor

Provincetown will see yet another return visitor when Lucie Arnaz returns to The Crown and Anchor for a one night only concert of her latest act " I Got The Job: Songs From My Musical Past." After selling out this same concert last year, producer Rick Murray asked Ms. Arnaz to return with the same show that had audiences cheering. Along with her musical director Ron Abel, the show will play Monday July 22,2019 at 8 pm. Arnaz and Abel will bring this show to a many more venues over the next year, including New York's fabled 54 BELOW CLUB this fall .

Arnaz is no stranger to American audiences, having appeared on TV, stage and in movies. It is her stage career that will be the focus of this show, which she states will focus on "jobs from my musical theatre appearances, singing songs by such greats as Richard Rodgers, Cy Coleman, Jerry Herman, David Yazbek and Irving Berlin." Ms. Arnaz has been giving concerts for over 30 years, and at age 67 there seems little chance of slowing down. She credits her desire to appear on the stage with an epiphany she had after seeing Angela Lansbury in MAME on Broadway. From that point on she was hooked.

Her early stage credits include the First National Tour of the musical SEESAW alongside Tommy Tune, with whom she would later appear in MY ONE AND ONLY. Her big Broadway break came in the Marvin Hamlisch/Carole Bayer Sager musical THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG. With a book by Neil Simon and a leading man in Robert Klein, the show became a hit and ran for over a 1000 performances. And 40 years later, the two stars and some of the original cast and conductor had a reunion of sorts as they presented the entire show as a benefit for the Actors Fund this past winter.

In speaking of her return to Provincetown, Arnaz couldn't be happier. "The P-Town audiences blow me away... they know their Broadway and are not afraid to applaud!" She plans on highlighting her musical theatre career with rehearsal stories, quips and singing songs from some of her favorites.Her most recent Broadway appearances were in the musicals DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS and the national tour of PIPPIN. Arnaz recounts getting a phone call from producer Barry Weissler asking her to to play the role of Berthe, Pippin's grandmother. But this time around, this grandmother would not be confined to a rocking chair. Under Director Diane Paulus' guidance, this grandma would she hanging from a trapeze, among other acrobatic feats. Arnaz states she was a bit trepidatious, especially given a mere 3 week rehearsal period. But after a trial on the stage, where she states she " got to play in the sandbox with the acrobats," she took on the role and earned great acclaim. She has also appeared in the musical version of THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK in London and ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, I DO! I DO !, and CABARET, among others.

Lucie Arnaz in PIPPIN

Having grown up the child of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, it is not surprising young Lucie embraced her talents and has been a successful actress and singer. She has been a steward of her parents legacy and has been actively involved in the formation of "The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum" in Ms. Ball's hometown of Jamestown, New York. She recalls her mother speaking of the would be museum saying "Don't honor me, honor comedy." And Lucie Arnaz has worked along with many others to also establish the NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER in Jamestown. Arnaz beams with pride at what a wonderful experience the museum brings to it's visitors, honoring all of the greats of comedy.

Ms. Arnaz is married to actor Laurence Luckinbill, her husband of 39 years, and has recently become a new grandmother twice in the same year. She is thoroughly enjoying time with her new grandson Jeffrey Dodge and granddaughter Eliza Grace.

For more information and ticket information for Ms. Arnaz's concert at The Crown And Anchor in Provincetown, Mass., please visit onlyatthecrown.com or luciearnaz.com





