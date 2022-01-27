BSO Welcomes Returns Of Conductors Herbert Blomstedt And Jakub Hrůša And The Long-Awaited BSO Debut Of Conductor Philippe Jordan

The Herbert Blomstedt and Martin Helmchen BSO program will be available as a BSO NOW livestream on Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m., and for video-on-demand viewing, March 3-April 2.

A current BSO NOW concert stream now available through February 5 at bso.org/now is an archival performance of Seiji Ozawa leading Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist André Watts (from April 18, 1974) and two works by Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales and La Valse (April 19, 1975).

Upcoming broadcasts include January 15's BSO concert with BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, available for video-on-demand viewing January 27-February 26; December 12's Tanglewood Learning Institute chamber music program with violinist Yevgeny Kutik, BSO principal bass Edwin Barker, and pianist Anna Polonsky, available for video-on-demand February 3-March 5; and an archival January 14, 1978, performance of Colin Davis leading the BSO in Michael Tippett's A Child of Our Time, available for video-on-demand February 10-March 12.

In addition, the BSO will present for free viewing February 17-March 19 a Family Concert that was originally broadcast as a BSO NOW livestream on October 30, 2021: BSO Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins joined by composer and electric bass virtuoso Victor Wooten for Wooten's concerto La Lección Tres. The program also includes Wilkins conducting the BSO in works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Duke Ellington.

Click here for further details about the 2021-22 BSO NOW online performance series.

NEW: Please note that as of January 6, the season pass price for BSO NOW access is reduced to $50 for the remainder of season (through the April 21 release which expires on May 21). Donors and subscribers will still receive 15% off ($42.50). For more information or to purchase a BSO NOW pass, please go to bso.org/bso-now. (Members of the press may access BSO NOW content by emailing merikson@bso.org.)

In addition, CRB Classical 99.5, a GBH station-celebrating their 70th anniversary of presenting Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts-will feature live BSO radio broadcasts and online audio streams (classicalwcrb.org) of Saturday-evening concerts from Symphony Hall at 8 p.m., October 2-April 30.

Tickets for the 2021-22 BSO season, starting at $25, are available for purchase through bso.org or by calling 888-266-1200. Click here for additional ticketing information, including details on the BSO's discounted ticket programs-the High School and College Cards, $25 tickets for patrons under 40, Rush Tickets, EBT Card to Culture, and Group Sales-as well as access information for patrons with disabilities.

Further details about the BSO's many activities and ticketing options are available at bso.org.