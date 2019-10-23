BALAM Dance Theatre to Make Boston Debut

BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM), a New York City based ensemble contemporary world dance company inspired by Balinese theatre, debuts in the Boston metropolitan area with the new creative, magical program, Fiesta: A Celebration of Dance and Music. Carlos Fittante, a Salem native and Artistic Director of BALAM, brings the professional company to Marblehead, Massachusetts to present the company's eclectic dances of Ballet, Balinese, Baroque, and Peruvian Colonial with live Italian theorbo music and Spanish song.

The multicultural program spotlights a range of dance forms and movements from different time periods on Sunday, November 3 at the Marblehead of School of Ballet from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. An audience participation segment concludes the program, followed by a reception.

Fittante is no stranger to the region. He has taught master classes at the Marblehead School of Ballet for several years and performed as a principal dancer and co-choreographer with the Boston Early Music Festival. BALAM Dance Theatre is known for joining diverse dances and historical time periods from around the world with the dazzling opulence and magical aura of Balinese theatre.

"As a native of Salem, Massachusetts, BALAM Dance Theatre's debut of Fiesta: A Celebration of Dance and Music on the North Shore is a joyful occasion for me to express an important aspect of BALAM's mission: bringing high quality, affordable, culturally diverse programming to local communities at the grassroots level. BALAM's artful blend of world dance traditions and historical time periods, with eclectic aesthetics, theatrical costumes, striking masks, and outstanding music, inspires audiences of all ages and backgrounds to attain a deeper sense of shared humanity and community," said Fittante.

The program features Fittante and Robin Gilbert, BALAM's principal ballerina, performing Eden's Mandala, a Balinese and Baroque masked duet danced on point to Vivaldi's Largo in C with live theorbo as musical accompaniment. Ryan Closs debuts with BALAM and plays Toccata Arpegiata (1604) for the therobo by Johann Kaspberger. Codex Martinez Compañon Trujillo, Peru (1785), illustrates Peruvian Baroque Dances of the Village:‎ Chimo, Lanchas, and‎ Serranita with audience participation.

Entertainer and mistress of ceremonies Inma Heredia, hails from Seville, Spain. As the world's only Flamenco stand-up comedian, Heredia brings her salsero (charm) and performs Que Viva España in English and Spanish.

BALAM has been featured at numerous festivals and venues, including First Night New York, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and Downtown Dance Festival and appeared throughout the United States and internationally. For further information about BALAM Dance Theatre, call 646-361-9183 or contact balamdancetheatre@gmail.com.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors over age 65. Student identification is required. Tickets may be purchased on the Marblehead School of Ballet's website at bit.ly/BALAMDanceFiesta and by cash or check at the school's front desk. For additional ticket information, contact 781-631-6262.

Photo Credit Eric Bandiero





