BABY SHARK LIVE! Comes To Boston

Baby Shark Live!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, heads to Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre for two performances on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1pm and 5pm.

Tickets start at $29.50 are on sale to the public this Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10am. VIP Packages, inclusive of merchandise and meet-and-greets are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

This is one of the first shows of its first-ever North American tour, which begins Thursday, October 3, 2019.

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, "Baby Shark." Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including, "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana Dance" and, of course, "Baby Shark!"

"Baby Shark," Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kings Digital Song Sales Chart. The "Baby Shark" dance video has over 3 billion views, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

"We're thrilled to bring 'Baby Shark Live!' to families across the country," says Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "There's something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it's exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well."

Fans can visit babysharklive.com for additional tour dates, cities, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet-and-greet packages. Follow "Baby Shark Live!" social media for presale access and exclusive tour content.





