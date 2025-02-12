Award-Winning Artist Sam Robbins Will Showcase New Album At The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New England native and award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Robbins will celebrate the release of his new album at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on April 17.

His third album So Much I Still Don't See, is a testament to a singer songwriter's journey through his 20's, through his formative years of 45,000 miles per year touring and the beginning of a troubadour's career.

An avid performer, he has gained recognition as one of the six 2021 winners in the Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk competition, one of the largest and most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

Produced by singer songwriter Seth Glier, So Much I Still Don't See is built sparingly around solo acoustic guitar and vocals, tracked live, just as they are performed live on stage. Recorded in an old church in Springfield, MA, the sounds of So Much I Still Don't See center around the humility that comes with traveling and experiencing a world much larger than yourself – looking inward and reveling in the quiet of the inner mind while facing an expansive landscape of life on the road. The storytelling in the songs is draped with touches of upright bass, keyboards, organ, and electric guitar, but the core of the album is one man and his worn out Martin guitar, bought just a few years ago a week after moving to Nashville. The album is set to be released April 25, 2025.

After a brief stint on NBC's The Voice in 2018, Robbins graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019 and quickly moved to Nashville. So Much I Still Don't See is the first recording made after moving back to Boston in early 2024. Robbins has found his way to a home on the road, now performing over 200 shows per year in listening rooms and festivals across the country.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include “The Song is Still Being Written: The Folk Music Portrait Project” LIVE! on February 13, Krisanthi Pappas on February 14, Harry Manx on February 15, Lisa Bastoni on February 20, Montreal Guitar Trio on February 21, Swinging Steaks on February 22, The Shady Roosters on February 23, and Gabe Stillman on February 28.

Sam Robbins will play at The Spire Center for Performing Arts on April 17. Tickets are available at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

