ArtsEmerson Presents THE SHADOW WHOSE PREY THE HUNTER BECOMES

ArtsEmerson will welcome one of Australia's most recognized and respected contemporary theatre companies, Back to Back Theatre, in their first Boston visit with The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, the fifth show in the 10th Anniversary Season.

This imaginative work brings together a group of actors with perceived intellectual disabilities who present a frank, funny and challenging conversation that jumps from topic to topic - factory farming, human rights, the social impact of automation - the presence of an artificial intelligence in the room expands, begging the question: Who precisely is the fittest to survive in the age of AI? The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes takes audiences on a journey to remind us all that no one is completely self-sufficient. Back to Back Theatre brings audiences into the world of accessibility and inaccessibility via performers whose real lives intersect with those precise issues on a daily basis.

The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes plays six performances only, January 23 - 26 2020, at the Emerson Paramount Center Jackie Liebergott Black Box. Tickets may be purchased at ArtsEmerson.org, by phone at 617.824.8400 or at the box office.

Tickets may also be purchased as part of an ArtsEmerson Season Package, featuring savings up to 25%. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save 20%-30%. For more information, contact the box office at Tickets@ArtsEmerson.org or 617.824.8400.

"We have been in conversations at ArtsEmerson about bringing Back to Back to Boston for years," says ArtsEmerson Artistic Director David Dower. I'm so delighted the day is finally here. The company has built an extraordinary body of work that has been little seen in the US, and never in our city. It is all the sweeter for the fact that they are arriving as part of our ongoing 10th season celebration, and in a project that ArtsEmerson has co-commissioned. Back to Back's work disrupts conventions on many different levels, and always smart, funny, deeply moving and utterly unexpected. When we say we invite you to explore new worlds and discover your own, Back to Back is the very best guide for the journey.

Ticket Information:

Online: ArtsEmerson.org

Phone: 617-824-8400

In Person: Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street) open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm. Note: The box office will be closed Dec. 23-Jan 1, but will resume normal hours on Jan. 2.

General Admission - Tickets are $50 (price subject to change)





