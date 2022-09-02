American Repertory Theater Announces September Programming Featuring TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 & More

A.R.T. has announced September programming, centered around Anna Deveare Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.

See the full September schedule below!

In Person at the Loeb Drama Center through Saturday, September 24

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

"Riveting. A must-see. A gripping and urgent production...enacted by a first-rate quintet. Smith and her early masterpiece still have plenty to say." - The Boston Globe

Thirty years ago, the news of the police officers' acquittal in Rodney King's police brutality case reverberated throughout the streets of Los Angeles. Called "a riot," "a revolution," and "a social explosion," the events that followed drew worldwide attention-and inspired playwright, actor, and scholar Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education, Let Me Down Easy, Fires in the Mirror) to dissect the anatomy of the civil unrest. Her Tony Award-nominated, Obie Award-winning exploration derived from interviews with more than 350 Los Angelinos reveals the fault lines that set the city ablaze. Smith revised the play last year for a cast of five while in residence at Signature Theatre, where Taibi Magar (Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo) directed this acclaimed production.

ASL Interpreted Performances: Sunday, September 18 at 2PM & Wednesday, September 21 at 7:30PM

Audio Described Performances: Saturday, September 17 at 2PM & Thursday, September 22 at 7:30PM

Open Captioned Performances: Saturday, September 17 at 2PM & Thursday, September 22 at 7:30PM

Morning Matinee Performances: Wednesday, September 21 at 10AM

Relaxed Performance: Saturday, September 24 at 2PM

Open to all audience members who could benefit from a more relaxed atmosphere at the theater

• 2,500 Free and $5 Twilight Tickets Offered to Activate Engaged Citizenship

TWILIGHT TICKET INITIATIVE

1,500 tickets priced at $5 and 1,000 free tickets for public high school students are available across A.R.T.'s run of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. The new ticket initiative is designed to help lower the economic barrier to attending theater, activate civic engagement in young people, and underscore the importance of civilized dialogue in creating a more equitable society.

The $5 tickets are available via A.R.T. community partners, local organizations, and to those who self-identify as benefiting from a subsidized ticket. Free tickets for public high school students are available to student groups arranged through A.R.T. Ticket Services (AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Groups). Tickets and more information are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Twilight and by calling 617-547-8300.

In Person Saturday, September 10 at 10:30AM | Cambridge Public Library (499 Broadway, Cambridge)

WHAT ARE JAILS FOR? THE STORY OF MASS INCARCERATION - PRESENTED WITH WEE THE PEOPLE

Heroes and villains, cops and robbers: From a young age, kids absorb and play out a lot of ideas about safety, danger, crime, and punishment. As they grow older, they then absorb a never-ending narrative of Black criminality. In this workshop, kids will learn to question these assumptions and understand the connection between disrupting these harmful stereotypes and protecting Black lives. This event is appropriate for all ages, but is designed especially for children and their grownups.

Online Tuesday, September 13 at 7:30PM

CIVICALLY SPEAKING: A CONVERSATION CO-PRESENTED WITH THE ASH CENTER

Tune in to hear from Taeku Lee (Harvard University), Janelle Wong (University of Maryland), and Kenneth W. Mack (Harvard Law School) in a discussion inspired by various themes from Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. Co-presented by The Roy and Lila Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School.

In Person Saturday, September 17 at 10:30AM | Cambridge Public Library (499 Broadway, Cambridge)

"S" Is for Solidarity - PRESENTED WITH WE THE PEOPLE

Imagine going outside, picking up a stick, and snapping the stick in two. Seems easy enough. Now imagine picking up a bunch of sticks, tying them together in a tight bundle, and then snapping that bundle. Not so easy, right? When we stand together and unite in the face of injustice, we become unbreakable. That strength has a name: SOLIDARITY. In this activity-based workshop, kids will explore the power of solidarity to create change and the many ways that non-Black people of color can stand in solidarity with Black lives.

In Person Saturday, September 17 at 1 2PM and Friday, September 23 at 5:30PM

THE APPETIZER: TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

At this pre-show experience designed for high school students by high school students from A.R.T.'s Youth Action Team, participants will enjoy refreshments and engage in a guided conversation to reflect on the past and present of racial violence, the stories we tell about race, and the path to a more equitable society.

The Youth Action Team (Y.A.T.) is a paid, year-long program beginning this summer for incoming high school juniors that develops leadership skills through original creative arts producing. Participants are forming a community of like-minded peers and industry connections as they design and implement their own arts initiatives in collaboration with A.R.T.'s values and programming. Y.A.T. members will leave the program equipped and inspired to become change- makers in their communities.

Online Monday, September 19 at 5PM

INTRO TO PRISON ABOLITION

This workshop introduces the concept of police and prison abolition as, in the words of Ruth Wilson Gilmore, "...about presence, not absence." Through guided activities, participants will understand policing-in all its varied forms-as an inherent form of violence, one that actually makes our communities less safe. Participants will think through the kinds of resources-mental health care, public education, housing, and more-that can actually prevent violence, creating broader safety in our communities, without police and prisons.

Online Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30PM

CIVICALLY SPEAKING - TWILIGHT REVISITED: DUSK OR DAWN?

Join a lively and wide-ranging conversation about Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 with Harvard scholars Ju Yon Kim, Tracy K. Smith, and Timothy Patrick McCarthy, who will reflect on this theatrical landmark, its newly revised ensemble production at the A.R.T., and what has happened in this country since its premiere in Los Angeles nearly three decades ago.

Ju Yon Kim is Patsy Takemoto Mink Professor of English and Chair of the Concentration in Theater, Dance & Media at Harvard University. Tracy K. Smith is Professor of English and of African and African American Studies in the Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences and Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute. Timothy Patrick McCarthy is an award-winning scholar, educator, and activist who has taught at Harvard for more than two decades.

A.R.T.'s Civically Speaking series features virtual conversations, lectures, and performance events on history, politics, justice, and the meaning of democracy.

Online and in-person Thursday, September 29 at 12PM ET

MEMBER SINGLE TICKET ON-SALE FOR Life of Pi

