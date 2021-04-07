American Repertory Theater Adds May and June Events for 'A.R.T. Travels' Program

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University announced today May and June "destinations" in Tokyo, Buenos Aires, Lagos, London, and New York City in its A.R.T. Travels program featuring one-of-a-kind experiences and conversations with theater-makers. A.R.T. Travels is a virtual version of the popular program that brings fans from across the country and around the world to see the theater's boundary-breaking global reach first-hand.

A.R.T. Travels events are now on sale with an all-inclusive A.R.T. Passport ($250) for access to every event offered now through June 2021-including any not yet announced, and build-your-own-itinerary individual tickets ($15-$50) at are AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

Free A.R.T. Student Passports are available to all high school and college students. To reserve a Student Passport, please email TicketServices@amrep.org with the student's name, email address, and a photo of their student ID. Teachers looking to reserve Student Passports for their class should email DonorEmails@amrep.org.

APRIL EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 9 AT 9AM ET (previously announced)

NEW YORK CITY: MINDFULNESS WORKSHOP

With Kei Tsuruharatani

Each actor has their own ritual and mindfulness practice before stepping out onto the stage and preparing to take on a new role. But mindfulness is not just relaxation and stress management techniques; it is the foundation of how we live everyday. Join Kei Tsuruharatani (Jagged Little Pill) in a guided mindfulness workshop and exchange feedback on how this practice can help those onstage and off.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 AT 7PM ET (previously announced)

NEW YORK CITY: A NIGHT AT THE PUBLIC THEATER

With Yuvika Tolani

Public Theater Director of Producing Yuvika Tolani joins A.R.T. Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford to discuss the shift in making dynamic theater in this digital age. Learn about the unique challenges and lessons learned in presenting new digital works while remaining committed to deepening relationships with artists and members of our community.

MONDAY, APRIL 19 AT 4PM ET (previously announced)

NEW YORK CITY: ACTING IN SONG MASTERCLASS

With Elizabeth Stanley

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) offers a class combining vocal training with song interpretation through the exploration of material from the world of musical theater, classical music, Top 40s pop, and more! Through observation, some one-on-one coaching, and a brief Q&A, attendees will learn more about combining both disciplines to give convincing and moving performances. Limited participant as well as observer slots are available for this course.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 AT 9AM ET

LONDON: THEATER AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

With Vicky Featherstone

Celebrate Earth Day with the A.R.T. and Artistic Director of London's Royal Court Theatre, Vicky Featherstone. In conversation with Executive Producer Diane Borger, Featherstone will discuss the Royal Court's commitment to transitioning to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by examining every part of the theater's practice and pushing it into a circular economy that reduces, offsets, and neutralizes its climate impact.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 AT 12PM ET (previously announced)

NEW YORK CITY: JAGGED LITTLE PILL DANCE PARTY

With Marc Kimelman

Dance to your favorite Jagged Little Pill numbers with Associate Choreographer Marc Kimelman. Spend 90 minutes rehearsing choreography from the show, hearing stories about the Broadway production, and ending the class with a Q&A. This class is designed to include all skills and dance abilities! Dancers are more than welcome to practice with their videos on or off.

MAY EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 14 AT 4PM ET

NEW YORK CITY: MUSICAL AUDITION WORKSHOP

With Laurel Harris

Connect more deeply and personally with the lyrics of your musical audition material in this virtual masterclass with Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked) in which she'll coach participants on their 32 bars, offer tips on audition techniques, and answer questions. Observers will learn too, as everyone gains new insights into how to captivate an audience and sing with more emotional authenticity. Limited Participant and Observer tickets are available.

THURSDAY, MAY 20 AT 8PM ET

TOKYO: ACTOR TALKBACK

With Yu Shirota

Join actor and singer Yu Shirota (Pippin, Tokyo 2019) and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus in a creative conversation about the process to bring the first Japanese-language production of A.R.T.'s Tony Award-winning hit production of Pippin to the Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 AT 4PM ET

BUENOS AIRES: TANGO WORKSHOP WITH DANCERS FROM ARRABAL

With an Soledad Buss, Cesar Peral, and Sergio Trujillo

Learn to tango with Soledad Buss and Cesar Peral, two of the lead dancers from A.R.T.'s hit production of Arrabal, the tango-infused dance-theater piece that stunned A.R.T. audiences four years ago, in this sixty-minute workshop that features an introduction from director and co-choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

JUNE EVENTS

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 at 7:30PM ET

TOKYO: WAITRESS Creatives Roundtable

With Abbey O'Brien, Ryan Cantwell, and Mahlon Kruse

Join Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and members of the creative team who opened the Japanese-language version of Waitress, the first production of the A.R.T.-originated hit musical to reopen since the COVID-19 global shutdown. Hear stories from Abbey O'Brien (Associate Choreographer), Ryan Cantwell (Music Director), Mahlon Kruse (Stage Manager), and Paulus about working collaboratively across New York City, the UK, and Tokyo to bring Waitress to life in March 2021.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 AT 4PM ET

NEW YORK CITY: ACTING WITH TEXT - TAKING A CLASSICAL APPROACH

With Sean Allan Krill

Bring more power to your classical performances with this virtual masterclass with Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill). Through observation, some one-on-one coaching of Shakespearean texts, and a Q&A, participants and observers will develop techniques to give more convincing and moving performances. Participants will be given a choice of scenes to work with in advance of the class. Limited Participant and Observer tickets are available.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10 at 4PM ET

LAGOS: DIRECTOR TALKBACK

With Ifeoma Fafunwa

Having partnered with the A.R.T to bring HEAR WORD! Naija Woman Talk True on a multi-stop international tour, writer-director-producer Ifeoma Fafunwa sits down with A.R.T. Executive Producer Diane Borger to discuss the ongoing life of this production that continues to reach audiences around the world, her work as the Mary I. Bunting Fellow at Harvard University, and what's next for her production company, iOpenEye.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 12PM ET

LONDON: EXPLORE CHEKHOV'S THREE SISTERS

With Inua Ellams

Following his smash-hit production of Barber Shop Chronicles, playwright Inua Ellams reconnects with A.R.T. audiences to discuss his critically acclaimed new adaptation of Chekov's Three Sisters, set in eastern Nigeria during the 1967-1970 Nigerian Civil War. A.R.T. Executive Producer Diane Borger moderates a lively conversation with the playwright and an actor from the National Theatre's 2019 premiere production.

MONDAY, JUNE 21 12PM ET

LONDON: INTERACTIVE THEATER BUILDING TOURS

Led by architects from Haworth Tompkins and theater consultants from Charcoalblue, experience live tours of some of London's most dynamic theaters, as well as interactive 3D-projection mapping that you can navigate from your own screen to explore what happens behind the curtains.

In addition, in the coming months A.R.T. will also be facilitating A.R.T. Travel experiences for community partners with Jagged Little Pill cast members Maiya Blaney, Ken Clark, and DeAnne Stewart.