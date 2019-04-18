Ambassador Productions Presents Provincetown CabaretFest 2019

Ambassador Productions is proud to present Provincetown CabaretFest 2019, May 29 - June 2, 2019. The annual event, which promises to be the biggest festival to date, boasts over 40 cabaret performers, musicians and master class coaches descending on the beachside resort town to present the four-day festival. Celebrating its 19th year, CabaretFest has grown to become the largest gathering of cabaret performers in New England. CabaretFest is popular with theatre-goers and audiences who cherish an intimate evening of live music, woven together with patter, warmth, wit and feelings.

The 1960's saw the country enjoying Broadway hits, Mame, Cabaret and Camelot, alongside the Top 40 music of the Beatles, Carole King, Bob Dylan and Michel Legrand. "It was a crazy time for music. Ground breaking sounds, the British Invasion and melodies that have infiltrated our culture, all came out of that wild decade," said producer James Locke.

CabaretFest features include an Open Mic evening, exclusive private musical parties, eight star-studded solo Cabaret shows, a Variety Show (featuring all the performers in one showcase), a Q&A Panel Luncheon, Press Luncheon, Workshops, Celebrity master classes and a lavish Sunday Brunch Show, featuring the Brian Patton Trio and Special Guest star, Jeffrey Wright.

Nicolas King

Nicolas King is this year's headliner. The award-winning Rhode Island native, who at 27, has appeared on Broadway in Beauty & the Beast, A Thousand Clowns (opposite Tom Selleck) and Hollywood Arms (directed by Hal Prince), performed on the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for 8 consecutive years, sang at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, toured with Liza Minnelli and appeared on "The View," "The Today Show" and twice on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." An Evening with Nicolas King will be presented on June 1st at 9pm at the Provincetown Art House Theater, with his Musical Director, Boston's own Tom LaMark. This will be his debut performance in Provincetown.

CabaretFest will also feature performers Marieann Meringolo, Jeffery Macauley, Michael Garin & Mardie Millit and Warren Schein, who all hail from New York City. Patricia Fitzpatrick, Brian Patton, John O'Neil, Carol O'Shaughnessy and Richard White are performers from Massachusetts. Jeffrey Wright resides in St. Louis and John Spinks, in Palm Springs. Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Sharon McNight, lives in Hollywood, CA.

Patricia Fitzpatrick, CabaretFest producer, will appear with musical director Brian Patton at The White Wind Inn in a flash- back show Memories of the Playboy Club. Warren Schein, with musical director Tom LaMark, will debut his Dream Along with Me - The Perry Como Songbook, at the Provincetown Art House Theater.

MAC & Bistro Award-winning Marieann Meringolo presents her new show, which will concentrate on the 60's classics sung by Dionne Warwick & Johnny Mathis, also including

Marieann Meringolo

material by the late Michel Legrand; Richard White will present Broadway Baby - All Grown Up?; multi award-winner Jeff Macauley will do a Musical Tribute to the 60's; Michael Garin & Mardie Millit go Swinging Through the 60's and Sharon McNight, this year's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award-winner, will bring in her hit show, Gone, But Not Forgotten, to the Pilgrim House.

Sharon McNight

McKnight will also offer a master class during the festival.

Information about the festival can be found on the CabaretFest website and at the website of the Pilgrim House and the Provincetown Art House Theater.

An all-inclusive VIP Plus Pass is available for $175.00 until May 15 on the festival's ticket page -www.provincetowncabaretfest.com





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You