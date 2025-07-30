Altan and Old Blind Dogs To Headline Boston Celtic Music Festival at Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Passim has announced that the acclaimed Celtic music groups Altan and Old Blind Dogs will headline the 23rd annual Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFest), taking place January 15-18, 2026 in Cambridge and Somerville.

On Friday, January 16, BCMFest will head to Arts at the Armory in Somerville for a concert with one of Scotland's greatest traditional bands, Old Blind Dogs and one of the most iconic bands in Irish history Altan takes the stage for the Nightcap Finale on Saturday, January 17 at the Somerville Theatre. The full line up for BCMFest will be released later this fall. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org/bcmfest.

The four-day celebration of Celtic culture returns to its home base at Club Passim and will expand across several venues including the Somerville Theatre, Crystal Ballroom, The Burren, The Rockwell, and the newly added Arts at the Armory. The weekend will highlight the rich Celtic music, song, and dance traditions rooted in Greater Boston, representing Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Quebecois, and other Celtic communities.

“As we look ahead to the next BCMFest, we're thrilled to welcome the legendary Altan and Old Blind Dogs to this joyful celebration of Celtic culture,” said Summer McCall, Director of BCMFest. “Both bands will be crossing the Atlantic to join us for two unforgettable nights. We're also excited to expand our footprint this year by including Arts at the Armory as one of our featured venues. For more than 20 years, BCMFest has showcased thousands of performers—emerging and established—all united by a shared passion for the vibrant Celtic traditions rooted right here in Boston.”

The musical evolution of Old Blind Dogs began in Aberdeen in 1992 with roots that grew from the eclectic music scene that flourished in the Granite City during the early 90's. Four musicians from very different musical backgrounds came together to create a full-time professional touring band with the aim of showcasing the rich tradition of songs and tunes of the North East of Scotland on an international stage. Original member Jonny Hardie (fiddle/vocals) is joined by Aaron Jones (cittern/guitar/ vocals), and Donald Hay (percussion/vocals). Inducted into the BBC ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 'Trad Music Hall of Fame' (2020) the band have celebrated over thirty years on the road.

No Irish traditional band in the last thirty years has had a wider impact on audiences throughout the world than Altan. Formed in County Donegal in 1987 by lead vocalist Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and her late husband Frankie Kennedy, the group's music is influenced by traditional Irish language songs and tunes from Donegal. Altan's newest member, Clare Friel, shares vocal duties with Ní Mhaonaigh. Accordionist Martin Tourish brings his formidable chops and compositional sense to the medley Dáithí Sproule (guitar), Mark Kelly (guitar, harmony vocals) and Ciarán Curran (bouzouki, mandolin) round out the band. Over the course of their career, Altan has sold over a million records.

As part of the Nightcap Finale, BCMFest will open with "An Honorary Moment for Brian O'Donovan" to remember the countless contributions Brian made to the Boston Celtic music community and beyond. Brian was the longtime host of GBH's radio show A Celtic Sojourn and made significant contributions to Passim and the New England Celtic Music community. The 2026 BCMFest Brian O'Donovan Legacy Artist grant recipient will perform at the finale, which will be announced later in the year.

This year's Nightcap Finale will be taking place at the beautiful 900 capacity Somerville Theatre in Davis Square and is sponsored by The Burren, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The full festival schedule as follows:

On Thursday, January 15, the festival kicks off at 7:00pm with the First Round concert at Club Passim. Also that evening at 7:30pm, the Boston Urban Ceilidh will take place at The Crystal Ballroom in Davis Square, featuring participatory New England, Irish, and Scottish dances, with live music and instruction provided—no experience needed.

On Friday, January 16, the evening begins at 7:00pm with Roots & Branches at Club Passim, presenting an eclectic mix of Celtic-influenced styles, including Quebecois, Scandinavian, and New England sounds. At 8:00pm, Old Blind Dogs take the stage at Arts at the Armory in Somerville.

Saturday, January 17 features Dayfest from 11:00am to 5:30pm at The Crystal Ballroom, The Burren, and The Rockwell, with a full day of Celtic music spanning traditional to contemporary across multiple Davis Square venues. That evening at 8:00pm, Altan headlines the Nightcap at the Somerville Theatre.

The festival closes on Sunday, January 18 with a Live Music Brunch from 10:00am to 3:00pm at The Burren, and workshops at Club Passim in the afternoon, with details to be announced.

Passim's BCMFest takes place January 15-18, 2026 at Club Passim in Harvard Square and locations in Davis Square in Somerville including Somerville Theatre, Crystal Ballroom, The Burren, The Rockwell, and Arts at the Armory. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org/bcmfest.