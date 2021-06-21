Ali Wong Announces 2021 THE MILK & MONEY Tour

Produced by Live Nation, Ali Wong will hit Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. on a limited run during The Milk & Money Tour. The tour will kick off on August 6th at Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre, with five consecutive nights at New York's Beacon Theatre, and wrapping up with two shows at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theatre on August 28th.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 25 at 10am ET on LiveNation.com.

THE MILK & MONEY TOUR DATES***:

Fri Aug 06 @ 8:00pm - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tue Aug 10 @ 8:00pm - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Wed Aug 11 @ 8:00pm - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Thu Aug 12 @ 8:00pm - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Fri Aug 13 @ 8:00pm - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sat Aug 14 @ 8:00pm - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sat Aug 28 @ 7:00pm - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

Sat Aug 28 @ 10:00pm - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

***No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at these shows. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

MORE:

Ali Wong is a stand-up comic from San Francisco, now living in Los Angeles. Her first Netflix stand-up special BABY COBRA was filmed when she was 7 months pregnant.

She soon after became a very popular Halloween costume. Fans, both male and female, dressed up in Wong's iconic red glasses, black and white striped dress and pregnant belly. The Smithsonian has asked Wong to donate the actual dress, shoes and necklace she wore in the BABY COBRA, to the Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Ali's second stand-up special, HARD KNOCK WIFE premiered on Netflix on Mother's Day 2018. Her feature film, ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE, which she co-wrote and co-stars in, debuted on Netflix May 2019 to wide critical acclaim. In the first four weeks, it was seen by 32 million viewers. Last Halloween, fans have continued to dress up as Wong in the striped dress, in the leopard dress and as her character, Sasha Tran, from ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE.

Tickets to see Wong headline live are now known to sell out within two minutes. She recently sold out an unprecedented 13 shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Her book DEAR GIRLS: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life was released October 2019 and became an instant New York Times Bestseller. According to Vogue, "[Wong] spins a volume whose pages simultaneously shock and satisfy. . . . Dear Girls is not so much a real-talk handbook as it is a myth-puncturing manifesto."

For more information

Visit livenationentertainment.com