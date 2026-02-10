Academy of Music Theatre Unveils Spring 2026 Youth Programs

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Academy of Music Theatre has announced its lineup of youth programs for the spring. Since 2011, the Academy has been a beacon of creativity, educating school-aged students in theater, music, and dance, and fostering a love for the arts in the Northampton community.

This spring is no different, with four workshops and classes offered for youth ages 6-18. Registration opens Friday, February 13, and further details for each of these opportunities can be found at aomtheatre.com/youth-programs.

Musical Theatre for Ages 6-9 is an introductory performance class held Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 24 through April 16, with a performance on Saturday, April 18. Instructor Zazie Tobey will lead young participants in learning the fundamentals of musical theatre performance. Cost is $250.

The Brave Space Project is a new class designed specifically for queer-identified youth ages 13-18 and will be held Saturday mornings, March 28 through May 30, with a performance on Sunday, May 31. This collaboration between the Academy of Music and Play Incubation Collective will be an opportunity for local queer youth to amplify their individual and collective voices and share their own stories. Participants will be guided through the creation of a devised theatre piece by instructor Sarah Marcus. Cost is TBA.

POP GOES BROADWAY! returns this year for youth ages 10-15, and will meet Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, 9am-3pm, with a showcase performance on Friday. This one-week workshop explores favorite Top 40 radio hits with a musical theatre flair. Instructor Kyle Lawrence will work with participants to build self-confidence and expression through choreography and music. Cost is $330.

The Big Little Chorus with Lauren Fleit is making its new home at the Academy of Music on Wednesdays this spring, starting March 25. Instructor Lauren Fleit has been directing The Big Little Chorus since 2019, and her rehearsals are focused on creativity, teamwork, and self-expression, as well as learning new music, practicing stage presence, and developing vocal control. The theme for this spring is "Once Upon A Song," and the cost is $300.

FINANCIAL AID: The Academy of Music Theatre is committed to making these enriching experiences accessible, offering two half-tuition scholarships per session. Families interested in applying for scholarships are encouraged to visit the Financial Aid page on the Academy's website for more details.

Create magical memories and foster a lifelong love for the arts in your child today by participating in an Academy Youth Productions class or workshop. For more information and to register, visit aomtheatre.com/youth-programs.