Above & Beyond Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and NV Concepts announced that electronic trio Above & Beyond will bring their Acoustic III Tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00AM. Acoustic III, the group's third acoustic album, is set for release this summer on the band's Anjunabeats imprint and will be supported by a tour of some of the most prestigious concert venues in the UK and North America.

In a new music video shot at The Alexandra Palace Theatre, a historic North London concert hall, Above & Beyond (Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki) introduce a new live collaborator to the stage: Marty Longstaff. Longstaff, lead singer of The Lake Poets and the voice of the title theme for hit Netflix documentary Sunderland Til I Die, has previously performed on two of Above & Beyond's dance anthems; "Flying By Candlelight" and "Tightrope." He will be joined on the Acoustic III Tour by long-time Above & Beyond collaborators Justine Suissa and Zoë Johnston. Sam Burger of Opposite The Other completes the vocalist line up, having featured on the recent Above & Beyond & Seven Lions hit "See The End."

The band has once again enlisted musical director and producer Bob Bradley to arrange and co-produce Acoustic III. The album is a subtle departure from the first two albums in this well-loved series. Fans can expect more varied arrangements, with some up-tempo and even funky grooves. In Bradley's words: "We've had some fun with the songs this time. It's a little more Quincy Jones and a little less orchestral, with some really intimate moments."

Acoustic III will feature completely new arrangements of some of the biggest hits from Above & Beyond's #3 Billboard Hot 100 Album Common Ground, including "Northern Soul", "My Own Hymn" and "Happiness Amplified", plus reinterpretations of 2019 club singles "There's Only You" and "Waltz."

Above & Beyond's Acoustic project was born in 2013, with the first album accompanied by a short run of shows at The Porchester Hall in London and The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles - a gig that Billboard Magazine described as "one of the finest shows in dance music history."

The project returned in 2016 with sell-out Acoustic II shows at The Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House and The Hollywood Bowl. The latter was the basis of a feature-length concert documentary titled Giving Up The Day Job - a reference to the group ditching their headphones in favour of guitar (McGuinness) and piano (Grant & Siljamäki).

To further support the band's efforts to lessen the impact of touring on the environment, for every ticket sold a tree will be planted via One Tree Planted, "a non-profit organisation that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet."

Fans can pre-order Acoustic III and sign up for pre-sale tickets to the tour now at anjunastore.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00AM and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





