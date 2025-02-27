AMAZING ATTENTION TO DETAIL AND THE BEAUTY IN NATURE On View This March At Pittsford Fine Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ontario, NY artist, Bill Finewood is the March featured artist at Pittsford Fine Art. Bill earned his MFA in Illustration from Syracuse University. During his career he worked as an illustrator and graphic designer, transitioning to teaching as an Associate Professor of illustration at RIT until retirement a few years ago. He now focuses on fine art.

Bill's inspiration comes from many places including where he lives, works and plays. Living in the Finger Lakes Region near Lake Ontario and the Erie Canal provides plenty of opportunities to view unique landscapes, architecture and technologies.

In addition to gallery fine art sales, Bill's work has been commissioned by many clients including Xerox, Mobil, DuPont, Citibank, Habitat for Humanity, and Fisher-Price Toys, to name a few. His dimensional illustrations have been exhibited in shows including the Society of Illustrators, Dimensional and Digital Illustrators Awards Show, and American Illustration.

Meet Bill at the First Friday reception, March 7, from 5 to 8 pm. You can also see more of his artwork at pittsfordfindart.com and on Bill's website.

Comments