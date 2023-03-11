A PARTY AT THE CROSSROADS to Play The Black Box Theater in April

"A PARTY at the CROSSROADS: A Post-Modernist's Cabaret" is a work of adult-oriented storytelling theater with original soul, blues and jazz music; written and performed by Mwalim (with a little help from his friends), directed by The ZYG 808. The show will run at Cotuit Center for the Arts in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box theater from April 6 - 23, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and Sunday shows at 2pm.

Ever been stranded in Paris and your French sucks? Ever been to a bachelor party? Ever meet one of your idols as you're getting off stage? Ever get bookings for your band that only knew five tunes? Drawing from Wampanoag, Afro-Caribbean, and African American heritage influences, "A Party at the Crossroads" is a journey of often hilarious and occasionally hair-raising tales and adventures of a veteran performing artist; interspersed with amazing soul, jazz and blues music, as one would expect at a Post-Modernist's (as opposed to Postmodernist, because the author loves puns) cabaret.

It was in 1998 when Mwalim first presented "A Party..." as a performance work at the ProdigalSon Cafe in Hyannis, soon taking the storytelling and music show on the road, hitting spoken-word and open mics from Maine to North Carolina; leading to "A Party..." being performed at venues throughout the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean; experiencing evolutionary revisions as time and experiences of the author changed. Some of the tales from earlier versions of the show found their way into Mwalim's short story collection, A MIXED MEDICINE BAG and his novel, LAND of the BLACK SQUIRRELS; and music that would go on to receive Grammy nominations and considerations on The GroovaLottos 2017 album, ASK YO MAMA.

"A Party..." marks the theatrical directorial debut of musician/ composer and podcast host, The ZYG 808. Having grown up exposed to and involved in the theatrical productions of New African Company and Oversoul Theatre Collective, ZYG learned from watching masters such as Naheem Garcia, Vincent Siders, and John Adekoje bring scripts to life. "A Party at the Crossroads" is being produced through a special collaboration with Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc., a 28 year-old professional arts and education organization, with a focus in developing and presenting works of outstanding quality, primarily by and about Black and Native American people.

All shows in the Black Box will be a part of our new Pick Your Price program. You decide what your ticket costs, from $10-$50. No other gimmicks, no preferred seating, no special promotions. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.