A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At North Shore Music Theatre

The Holiday Season will light up once again when Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will present the area's most beloved production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL for its 35th Anniversary production.

This award-winning original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved classic was created specifically for NSMT in 1989 and continues to be a memorable holiday tradition for families and friends throughout the region. The production will play 15 performances from Thursday, December 5 through Sunday, December 22, 2022.

“The holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year as family and friends come together to take part in their traditions. I am always blown away with the number of groups that come together year after year to celebrate the holidays with our production of A Christmas Carol.” said NSMT's owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Working alongside the NSMT creatives to keep this show improving throughout the years is a great challenge. We are honored to have assembled another all-star cast for this special 35th Anniversary production. We are also excited to celebrate David Coffee and Cheryl McMahon who are returning to play Ebenezer Scrooge and Mrs. Dilber for the 30th time! We are ready to share the magic of the holidays with our devoted audiences.”

Based on the Charles Dickens classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is an original adaptation by former NSMT Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the NSMT staff, following Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of strange and magical ghostly encounters, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season. With dazzling special effects that have grown even more exciting over time, traditional and original songs, and colorful costumes, A CHRISTMAS CAROL has become a holiday favorite throughout New England having been seen by more than one million people since 1989.

David Coffee and Cheryl McMahon will both return for their 30th year playing Ebenezer Scrooge and Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig respectively. A CHRISTMAS CAROL also features Kerry Conte as The Ghost of Christmas Past/ Mrs. Cratchit, Davron S. Monroe as The Ghost of Christmas Present/Philanthropist 1, Jack Gimpel as The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come/ Young Scrooge, Carrington Vilmont as Jacob Marley, Tommy Labanaris as the Narrator, Kevin Patrick Martin as Bob Cratchit, Nichole Forde as Pearlie, Liesl Jaye as Pearlie, Bronson Norris Murphy as Fred, Turner Riley as Belle/ Meg, Russell Garrett as Mr. Fezziwig/ Philanthropist 2, Billy Goldstein as Old Joe/ Ensemble, Daniel DiPinto as Dick Wilkins/ Ensemble, Meagan Lewis-Michelson as Ensemble, Emily Song Tyler as Ensemble, Sara Elizabeth King as Ensemble, and Henry H. Miller as Ensemble.

The cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will be rounded out by two casts of local youth performers including Stella Centore and Ainsley Moulton as Tiny Tim/ Want, Patrick Naughton and Jackson Wisco as Peter Cratchit, Lydia Bogdanovitch and Isabella Carroll as Martha Cratchit, Alexandra D'Onofrio and Madeline Frontierro as Belinda Cratchit, Helen M. Brady and Regan Shanahan as Fan, Jack Baumrind and Graham Layton as Boy Scrooge/ Iggy, Gavin Abbott and Brogan Rourke as London Child #1, & Adalyn Daly and Grace Olah as London Child #2.

The creative team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Kevin P. Hill (Director & Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Howard C. Jones (Original Scenic Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Gerard Kelly (Original Wig & Hair Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator/ Additional Costume Design), Kat Shanahan (Additional Wig Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Bronson Norris Murphy (Assistant Director), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Ryan Marsh (Associate Sound Design), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager). Flying effects are provided by ZFX, Inc. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer & Casting Director).

NSMT will be collecting toys in the lobby for Tiny Tim's Toy Drive throughout the run of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. NSMT will be accepting unopened, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 2 - 12. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL are priced starting at $40 - Kids 4 - 18 years of age save 50% at all performances December 5 - 22. $25 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student I.D. starting one hour prior to curtain time. Prices are subject to change without notice. Phone, internet, and other fees may be applied at time of sale.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL performs from December 5 - December 22, 2024 (Evening shows December 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30pm; Matinees December 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 2pm). Tickets can be purchased by calling the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office at (978) 232-7200, via the website at www.nsmt.org or in person at 54 Dunham Road (Route 128, exit 46), Beverly, MA.

