A CELTIC CHRISTMAS BY A TASTE OF IRELAND is Coming to the Calderwood Pavilion

The heart-stirring spirit of an Irish holiday comes to life when A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland comes to Massachusetts with performances starting 6:00pm, Tuesday, December 2 and concluding its run 4:00pm, Sunday, December 14 at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston.

This thrilling production elevates the holiday season with electrifying performances by stars from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance and a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers, who fuse incredible red-hot rhythms with jaw-dropping talent in an unforgettable night of cultural expression, Irish charm, and spectacular entertainment.

Featuring traditional high-energy Irish tunes, heartfelt ballads, and favorite carols, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland has toured to packed theaters around the world in a multidimensional show choreographed and produced by National Irish Dance Champion and Gaelforce Dance star Brent Pace, with Irish Dance World Champion and Lord of the Dance lead soloist Ceili Moore.

In A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, audiences are immersed in Christmas in Ireland, transported to a land where energetic music and dance are the beating heart of the festive season. As lads croon their way along the cobblestone streets, filling the air with the rich sounds of Irish ballads, high-spirited lasses hit the floor with thunderous, powerful beats that resonate deep in the soul. Set against the enchanting backdrop of a snow-dusted Ireland, the show follows two star-crossed lovers, Oisín, a humble man from the rugged lands of Tyrone, and Ava, a spirited young woman from a wealthy family in Athenry, who find themselves drawn together under the mystical charm of the mistletoe. Their whirlwind romance blossoms into love, and then they face harsh trials. But all ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic reunion that captures the spirit of hope, resilience, and enduring love in a moment of festive joy. A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland offers a memorable blend of storytelling and Irish charm that invites all ages to join in the spirit of “Nollaig Shona” (Happy Christmas).

Headliners for this tour include Gavin Shevlin (two-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance and Riverdance), Cian Walsh (World Championship runner-up), Brittany Pymm (World Recaller), as well as fiddle player Megan McGinley (Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician of the Year, featured in the film “TRAD” and formerly of Lord of the Dance). They are joined by live musicians to perform in this rousing production. (NOTE: casting subject to change.)

“For A Celtic Christmas we've curated a spectacular line-up, featuring unparalleled talents from around the globe. From world-class musicians to the most skilled Irish dancers of today, our stage is graced by the very best in the industry,” said A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland Director and Producer Brent Pace, “Beyond the sheer technical brilliance that audiences love, what sets this show apart is the heart-warming spirit of the season that envelopes the entire production and carries you throughout the New Year.”

“Our holiday show is a tapestry woven with the rich threads of Irish influence. With music that captures the essence of our heritage, we invite our audience to immerse themselves in a truly authentic Irish experience,” added A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland Producer Ceili Moore. “It's a celebration of our culture, our traditions, and the immense talent of our performers, making this show not just a performance but a memorable journey into the soul of Ireland.”