9th Annual Dead Of Winter Jam Comes to The Colonial Theatre

Berkshire Theatre Group welcomes Rev Tor's 9th Annual Dead of Winter Jam, featuring Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band & Friends, celebrating the music of The Grateful Dead at The Colonial Theatre on Saturday, February 8 at 8pm. Tickets are $15 in-advance and $20 day-of-show.

Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band hosts this annual mid-winter celebration, honoring 55 years of Grateful Dead music. The night will feature Mark Mercier of Max Creek; with special guest appearances by: Gina Coleman of Misty Blues, Sarah Kohrs of Tumo-Kohrs, Phil Simon of Rice: An American Band and Tom Corrigan of The Reformers.

Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food pantry.

Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Rev Tor's 9th Annual Dead of Winter Jam are $15 in-advance and $20 day-of-show. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You