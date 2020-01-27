24 HOUR PLAYS Celebrates 10th Anniversary at Provincetown Theater 

The Provincetown Theater, in conjunction with The Provincetown Playwrights' Lab, will present the 10th anniversary production of The 24-Hour Plays on Presidents' Day weekend, Feb 15 & 16 at the company's playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. This year, seven writers, seven directors and 21 actors will participate in the annual event in which plays are written, rehearsed, and premiered within 24 hours. The 2020 playwrights are Lucy Blood, Linda Fiorella, Tamora Israel, Bob Keary, Jody O'Neil, Fermin Rojas and Kate Wallace-Rogers.

"Once again, we're thrilled to partner with Lab for the always joyous experience of Provincetown's 24 Hour Plays," says David Drake, artistic director of the Provincetown Theater. "Thanks to the determined creativity of the members of the Lab, playwriting in the birthplace of American Theater is very much alive and well."

Likewise, Dian Hamilton, who sits on the Provincetown Playwrights' Lab's steering committee, says, "I have had the pleasure of participating in all ten years of Provincetown's 24 Hour Plays. It has been an exhilarating experience for me to come together with other community members to write, rehearse and perform."

Nathan Butera and Frank Vasello will direct the event with Ellen Rubenstein as stage manager.

Performances for The 24 Hour Plays are Saturday, February 15th at 7:30pm and the matinee on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00pm at the Provincetown Theater 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657. Tickets can be obtained at the box office or online at www.provincetowntheater.org.





