20th Anniversary of the Biggest Bhangra Competition Set For Next Month

The 20th annual Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at the world renowned Strand Theatre.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

The 20th annual Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. Boston Bhangra will host 10 of the best bhangra teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the Boston Bhangra Champions! The last 19 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

 

Bhangra is a folk dance from the state of Punjab and parts of Pakistan. It is a very energetic and fun dance to watch. It has been compared to a fusion of hip hop and cheerleading with a cultural twist. It has been integrated into many hip hop/reggae songs, and is one of the most upcoming foreign dance forms in the world!

 

We will also have special guest performances by Bhangra legend Miss Pooja from the US! She is the biggest female Bhangra artist of all time! She has mega hit songs like: Mera Mahi, Desi Jatt, Seeti Maar Ke, Aashiq, Boli, Gidha Pao, Photo and MANY MORE!

 

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!

 

Sponsors include E3UK, Chardikala TV, Shan A Punjab Restaurant, Mass Cultural Council, Ritu Goswani (realtor) and India New England.

 




