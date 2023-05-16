The Boise Philharmonic Announces 2023-2024 Season

The Boise Phil's 2023-2024 season offers celebrated masterworks, selections from magical film scores and a myriad of world-class guest artists.
POPULAR
The Boise Phil has announced their 2023-2024 season, which features beloved canonical works, acclaimed guest artists, Pops concerts, special events, and educational outreach events within the greater Boise community.
This season returns with seven mainstage concerts including masterworks by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Price, Berlioz, and more. Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy familiar classics alongside new works by some of today's leading composers, including Carlos Simon and Adolphus Hailstork. The Boise Phil's stellar line-up of guest artists includes pianists Weiyin Chen and Haochen Zhang, violinist David Kim, Boise Phil principal clarinetist Carmen Izzo, and hometown favorites vocalist Curtis Stigers and composer Jim Cockey.
Music Director of the Boise Phil, Eric Garcia, says, "It is with great joy that we announce our upcoming season, which offers something for everyone to enjoy. We are proud to bring the people of Boise together to celebrate great music performed by today's leading artists."
2023-2024 season repertoire highlights include Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, Price's Symphony No. 1, Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8. The season offers numerous special events including an evening celebrating the film music of John Williams, chamber and community concerts throughout the Treasure Valley, and the annual Messiah and Holiday Pops performances with the Boise Phil Master Chorale.
A musical beacon for the greater community, the Boise Phil provides outstanding musical training and experiences to over 175 talented young musicians through The Boise Phil Youth Orchestras. All three orchestras (Symphonic, Concert, and Strings) are under the direction of Music Director Jennifer Drake and perform throughout the year. For up-to-date details about the youth orchestras' 23-24 season, please visit Click Here.
Season Series Subscriptions for in-person performances are now on sale. Single tickets go on sale August 1 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Boise Phil box office at (208) 344-7849. All Season Series concerts are performed at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on the Boise State University campus. Both matinees and evening performances are available.
2023-2024 Season Details
Pre-Season Special Event: Twilight Concert (ilunabarreko konzertua)
Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6PM
Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater
This special pre-season event with Boise Phil musicians celebrates the rich tradition of Basque chamber music.
OPENING WEEKEND: Pictures at an Exhibition
Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1PM and 7:30PM
Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Weiyin Chen, piano
Jim Cockey: Fanfare of Hope and Freedom
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
Beethoven 5
Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1PM & 7:30PM
Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
David Kim, violin
Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C Minor
Handel's Messiah
Friday, December 1 at 8PM and Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2PM and 8PM
St. John's Cathedral, Boise
Grant Farmer, conductor
Soloists TBA
Boise Phil Master Chorale
George Frideric Handel: Messiah
Holiday Pops with Curtis Stigers
Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1PM & 7:30PM
Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Curtis Stigers, singer, songwriter, saxophonist
Boise Phil Master Chorale
Holiday repertoire to be announced.
Rachmaninoff the Romantic
Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM
Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Haochen Zhang, piano
Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in E Minor
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor
The Cinematic Music of John Williams
Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM
Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Memorable themes from award-winning films such as Star Wars, The Cowboys, Jaws, Hook, Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Superman, and E.T.
In the Hall of the Mountain King
Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM
Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Carmen Izzo, clarinet
Boise Phil Youth Orchestra Seniors (side-by-side)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1
Carl Nielsen: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra
Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G Major
Symphonie fantastique
Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM
Morrison Center, Boise
Eric Garcia, conductor
Boise Phil Master Chorale
Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes from Op. 52 & 65
Johannes Brahms: Nänie
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique
Annual Fundraising Gala: Encore Ball
Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 6:00 - 10:00PM
Location TBA
Encore Ball is a unique fundraising event where guests enjoy an elegant night out with delicious food, fun, libations, and entertainment.
The Boise Phil's mission is to reflect the energy and heartbeat of our communities through stimulating musical experiences that touch the human spirit. Serving the Treasure Valley, the Boise Phil was established 60 years ago but traces its artistic roots back to 1885. It is the longest continuously running cultural organization in the state and one of the longest in the country. In addition to the professional orchestra, the Boise Phil also includes the Boise Phil Master Chorale and the Boise Phil Youth Orchestras.
Videos
|Footloose, The Musical
Schuler Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/30)
|Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Nampa Civic Center (10/19-10/21)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Boise Little Theater (5/19-6/10)
|Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Stage Coach Theatre (7/14-7/29)
|Frozen Jr
Boise Little Theater (7/14-7/22)
|Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Stage Coach Theatre (6/09-6/24)
|Sound Of Music
Schuler Performing Arts Center (6/30-7/09)
|Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
|Tick Tick Boom
The Nampa Civic Center (7/27-7/29)
|Pride & Prejudice, A New Musica
Schuler Performing Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You