THE LION Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in December

The Lion is coming to Boise Contemporary Theatre next month. Performances will run December 4-21, 2024. The production is written and performed by Benjamin Scheuer.

The Drama Desk Award-winning piece written and performed by Benjamin Scheuer, has redefined the genre of musical theatre. Scheuer tells, sings, and plays the turbulent story of his family and his own brush with mortality, with his supporting cast of six guitars.

Learn more at https://bctheater.ludus.com/index.php.

