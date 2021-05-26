Sun Valley Music Festival Announces Concert Schedule And Repertoire For Summer Season

The Sun Valley Music Festival announces repertoire details and the concert schedule for its return to in-person concerts July 26-August 19, 2021 at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

The 37th annual Summer Season will feature 14 admission-free concerts alongside the fundraising Gala Concert and multiple outreach and education events, all presented safely in a beautiful, outdoor setting. Programming highlights this year include the world premiere of a Festival commission - Jessie Montgomery's Five Freedom Songs with soprano Julia Bullock; Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with superstar Joshua Bell for the fundraising Gala Concert; a celebratory concert honoring frontline heroes; Rachmaninoff's renowned second piano concerto with Joyce Yang; Schumann's Cello Concerto with Alisa Weilerstein; Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 with Vadim Gluzman; Mahler's Fourth Symphony, and a season finale featuring Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony.

All summer performances, including chamber concerts and recitals, will take place at the Sun Valley Pavilion and can be enjoyed outdoors, from within the open-air Pavilion or from the lawn. Concerts begin at 6:30 PM Mountain Time. Complete concert details can be found at svmusicfestival.org/events. Concert schedules and repertoire are subject to change. Seating and attendance protocols will be determined closer to the start of the Summer Season, based on health guidelines in place when the performances begin. Please visit the Festival website at svmusicfestival.org/attending-a-concert for attendance protocols. Gala tickets go on sale early summer; details will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest news and information on summer concerts and programs, visit the Festival website at svmusicfestival.org or sign up for e-news at svmusicfestival.org/subscribe.

2021 SUMMER SEASON DETAILS

Opening Night

Monday, July 26, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Chamber Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Vadim Gluzman, Violin

Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216

Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D Major, "London"

Appalachian Spring and the Prague Symphony

Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Chamber Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring for 13 Instruments

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D Major, K. 504, "Prague"

Gluzman in Recital with Festival Musicians

Thursday, July 29, 2021, 6:30 PM

Recital

Vadim Gluzman, Violin

Peter Henderson, Piano

Juliana Athayde, Violin

Adam Smyla, Viola

Joen Vasquez, Viola

Amos Yang, Cello

David Premo, Cello

Stravinsky: Suite Italienne for Violin and Piano

Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence for String Sextet

Beethoven's "Eroica"

Saturday, July 31, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Chamber Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Sameer Patel, Conductor

Beethoven: Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica"

Celebrating Frontline Heroes

Monday, August 2, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

A special tribute to the heroes in healthcare, education, transportation, food service, social work, and emergency services who worked so hard to improve our lives these last two years.

Gala Concert with Joshua Bell

Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Joshua Bell, Violin

One of the most celebrated violinists of his era, Grammy Award-winner Joshua Bell is joined by the Festival Orchestra for the annual fundraising concert. Ticket sales help keep the rest of the season's performances admission-free.

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy

Tchaikovsky: Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 35

Memories and Reflections: Mazzoli, Mozart, and Brahms

Thursday, August 5, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Sameer Patel, Conductor

Jason Shafer, Clarinet

Mazzoli: These Worlds In Us

Mozart: Concerto in A Major for Clarinet and Orchestra, K. 622

Brahms: Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn, Op. 56a

The American Experience

Saturday, August 7, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Julia Bullock, Soprano

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America

Jessie Montgomery: Five Freedom Songs (World Premiere; co-commissioned by Sun Valley Music Festival, San Francisco Symphony, Boston Symphony, New Haven Symphony, Grand Teton Music Festival, Kansas City Symphony, and Virginia Arts Festival)

Copland: Lincoln Portrait

Mahler Symphony No. 4

Monday, August 9, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Julia Bullock, Soprano

Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G Major

Edgar M. Bronfman String Quartet

Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 6:30 PM

Chamber Concert

Jeremy Constant, Violin

Polina Sedukh, Violin

Adam Smyla, Viola

Amos Yang, Cello

Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 110

Mozart: String Quartet No. 19 in C Major, K. 465, "Dissonance"

Alisa Weilerstein Plays Schumann

Thursday, August 12, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Sameer Patel, Conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, Cello

Higdon: blue cathedral

Schumann: Concerto in A Minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 129

Pops Night and Lawn Party with the Villalobos Brothers

Saturday, August 14, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Jacomo Bairos, Conductor

Villalobos Brothers

After a traditional Pops Night tribute to the Armed Forces, the Villalobos Brothers join the Festival Orchestra for a spirited evening of Latin-inspired music.

Post-concert: Lawn Party-¡Fiesta de baile!

Joyce Yang Plays Rachmaninoff

Sunday, August 15, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Sameer Patel, Conductor

Joyce Yang, Piano

Smetana: The Moldau from Má Vlast [My Fatherland]

Rachmaninoff: Concerto No. 2 in C Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 18

Brahms's Magnum Opus

Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 6:30 PM

Chamber Concert

Peter Henderson, Piano

Erin Schreiber, Violin

Shawn Weil, Violin

Cassandra Lynne Richburg, Viola

Bjorn Ranheim, Cello

Brahms: Intermezzo in A Major, Op. 118

Brahms: Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34

Tchaikovsky's 5th Symphony

Thursday, August 19, 2021, 6:30 PM

Festival Orchestra

Alasdair Neale, Conductor

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 6