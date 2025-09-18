SWEENEY TODD Opens Aspire Community Theatre's Upcoming Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aspire is opening Season 9 with crowd favorite, Sweeney Todd. Performances run October 3-12.

The musical is a "bucket list" show for many performers. The production has been revived many times, most recently on Broadway with international star and Tony winner, Josh Groban, and fan (and award winning) favorite, Annaleigh Ashford.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a spine-tingling, darkly funny musical thriller by Stephen Sondheim that slices into the heart of vengeance, madness, and murder. Set in grimy Victorian London, the show follows Sweeney Todd, a barber returning from wrongful exile, who seeks revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. Teaming up with the eccentric Mrs. Lovett—whose meat pies take a shockingly sinister turn—Todd's obsession leads to a blood-soaked path of retribution.

With a haunting, razor-sharp score featuring classics like “A Little Priest”, “Johanna”, and “The Worst Pies in London,” the musical is both chilling and wildly entertaining.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1979, Sweeney Todd won 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (Stephen Sondheim), Best Book (Hugh Wheeler).

Widely regarded as one of the greatest musicals ever written, it continues to captivate audiences with its gothic atmosphere, complex characters, and macabre wit.

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More