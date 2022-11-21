Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in April 2023

Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.

Nov. 21, 2022  
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in April 2023

Sunday in the Park with George comes to Aspire Community Theatre in April 2023.

Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art.

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.




Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Morrison Center Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Morrison Center
It very much feels like a rock concert with loud music and bright lights mixed with beautiful dancing, amazing costuming,  and an emotional retelling of the familiar story of Christ’s last days.  
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023 Photo
ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023
All Shook Up comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, performances run February 10-19, 2023.
Review: EVIL DEAD at Stage Coach Theatre Photo
Review: EVIL DEAD at Stage Coach Theatre
This shows’ edgy humor, with its captivating score, will have you on the edge of your seat, anxiously anticipating what may come next. 

More Hot Stories For You


SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in April 2023SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in April 2023
November 21, 2022

Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art.
ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023
November 4, 2022

All Shook Up comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, performances run February 10-19, 2023.
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Stage Coach TheatreEVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Stage Coach Theatre
October 21, 2022

Join Stage Coach Theatre on October 7th as five college students go on a trip to an old abandoned cabin in the woods for EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL by George Reinblatt.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
Aspire Community Theatre Presents LEAP OF FAITHAspire Community Theatre Presents LEAP OF FAITH
October 10, 2022

Love will get you every time... and one charismatic con man is about to find that out in the Tony-nominated Leap of Faith, based on the film of the same name that starred Steve Martin and Debra Winger.