SHUCKED, MOULIN ROUGE! and More Set For Broadway in Boise 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 Season Lineup has been revealed for Broadway in Boise at the Velma V Morrison Center. The season will kick off with Shucked this October, and continue with MJ, Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, Les Miserables, and Mamma Mia!

You can join the waitlist for tickets here.

Broadway in Boise 2025/26 Season

Shucked

October 21 - 26

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. This October 2025, lend an ear to Broadway's corniest hit about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart & soil of Cob County.

MJ The Musical

December 2 - 7

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Boise in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London’s West End, and Hamburg, Germany...and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Boise as it makes its premiere at the Morrison Center in December 2025.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

January 27 - February 1

Set in Paris 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub. When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and the Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants...including Satine.

The Lion King

February 18 - March 7

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Morrison Center!

Les Misérables

April 21 - 26

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House,” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities, and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Mamma Mia!

June 9 - 14

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

