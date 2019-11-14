Lauren Weedman Returns To Boise Contemporary Theater Next Week

Award-winning comedic actress, playwright, and author, Lauren Weedman, will return to Boise Contemporary Theater next week with her newest work - Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning. The show runs November 20 - December 7th, 2019. Previously workshopped in LA (REDCAT), this will be the World Premiere of Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning. The production is directed by Erica Beeney, a New York based screenwriter and director.

Written and performed by Weedman, Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning will feature live music led by Boise musician Thomas Paul. Paul previously appeared at BCT in Hedwig and the Angry Inch during the 16/17 Season.

This will mark Weedman's 4th appearance at BCT, and the second World Premiere. Previous performances at BCT include Bust (06/07 Season), the World Premiere of No...You Shut Up (08/09 Season), and What Went Wrong? (15/16 Season).

Among her many television roles, Lauren played Doris on HBO's Looking, and appeared as Horny Patty on HBO's Hung. She was a correspondent on The Daily Show, and also appeared in Will and Grace, True Blood, United States of Tara, Reno 911!, Curb Your Enthusiasm, New Girl, 2 Broke Girls, and Arrested Development. Film credits include Looking: The Movie, Joshy, The Little Hours, Wilson, Imagine That, Date Night, and Judd Apatow's The Five Year Engagement. She has written and performed twelve solo plays, including Homecoming, which was produced off-Broadway. Weedman's latest book, Miss Fortune: Fresh Perspectives on Having It All from Someone Who Is Not Okay, was published by Plume in 2016.

ABOUT THE PLAY With her hair bigger than ever, Lauren Weedman (and her alter ego Tammy Lisa) and her foot-stompin' band are ready to take you on a journey of heartbreak, laughter and fresh starts.

Boise Contemporary Theater "We tell stories here." BCTheater.org

TICKET & SCHEDULE INFO: PREVIEWS: Nov. 20 and 21 at 7pm, Nov. 22 at 8pm OPENING NIGHT: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 8pm Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning runs through December 7, 2019. There is no performance on Thanksgiving. Wednesday and Thursday shows begin at 7pm. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8pm. Saturday matinee begins at 2pm. For specific dates and showtimes visit BCTheater.org.

Wednesday, Nov 27 is Educators' Night. Anyone who works in Treasure Valley schools is welcome to attend for $20. Please order your tickets through the Box Office and show your school I.D. on the evening of the performance. This includes teachers, administrative office workers, janitorial staff, cafeteria workers, etc.

Post-show discussions will be held after the 8pm performance on Nov. 29 and the 2pm matinee on

Dec 7. Tickets are $22-$38 and available online at BCTheater.org or by calling the BCT Box Office at 208.331.9224.

Season Ticket packages and Buddy Passes are still available! Buy one Season Ticket package and get one free to give to anyone outside your household who has not been a Season Subscriber in the past.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You