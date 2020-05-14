Idaho Shakespeare Festival Season Postponed to June

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has made the decision to cancel their first two productions of the season, according to Idaho Statesman. They are still aiming for a postponed opening in mid-June.

The two cancelled productions were slated for late May and early June: Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" and the Fats Waller musical "Ain't Misbehavin'."

"The earliest possible date for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival amphitheater to open will be the window of June 13-26," they wrote in a letter posted on ISF's website, "during Stage Four of Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity, the plan from Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Governor's Economic Rebound Advisory Committee.

The post continued with a plan for the possible cancellation of the entire festival, stating, "Consider making a plan for all of your tickets this season, in the event we are unable to perform in July, August or September. You will find options on the form linked below, including "I'm just not sure yet," or "Please give me a call, we need to talk."

Patrons are encouraged to reach out to ISF, with more information on their website.

"As theaters around the world remain closed, we count on you, the festival's loyal supporters, to stand by us as we deal with whatever eventualities present themselves. Trust, please, that we will do everything in our power to keep artists, staff, and volunteers safe, and to give you an unforgettable season when the time is right. We'll be together again, under Idaho's starry skies and moonlit nights."





