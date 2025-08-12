EUREKA DAY Comes to Boise in October

Performances run October 1-18, 2025.
Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector is coming to Boise. Performances will run October 1-18, 2025 at Boise Contemporary Theater. The show is directed by Benjamin Burdick.
The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. In weekly meetings, Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus.
But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?
