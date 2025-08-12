 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

EUREKA DAY Comes to Boise in October

Performances run October 1-18, 2025.

By: Aug. 12, 2025
EUREKA DAY Comes to Boise in October Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector is coming to Boise. Performances will run October 1-18, 2025 at Boise Contemporary Theater. The show is directed by Benjamin Burdick.

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. In weekly meetings, Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus.

But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?




Don't Miss a Boise News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos