Coeur D' Alene Summer Theatre To Present ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

Coeur d' Alene Summer Theatre to its upcoming production of Anastasia: The Musical. This professional musical theatre spectacle, brimming with romance, mystery, and heart, opens on Friday, July 18, 2025, and runs through Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the North Idaho College Campus. Tickets are on sale now.

Inspired by the 1997 animated film and the enduring legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov, Anastasia: The Musical weaves a mesmerizing tale with music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Since its 2016 Hartford Stage premiere and 2017 Broadway run, this adaptation has captivated audiences with its blend of historical intrigue and emotional depth, trading the film's magical whimsy for a poignant narrative of self-discovery.

The story follows Anya, a young woman in 1927 Leningrad, haunted by fragmented memories of a lost past. When she crosses paths with charismatic conmen Dmitry and Vlad Popov, who scheme to present her as the lost Anastasia to claim a reward in Paris, an extraordinary journey unfolds. Pursued by the relentless Bolshevik officer Gleb,

Anya's quest for truth leads to love, courage, and a rediscovery of family. The production soars with unforgettable songs like "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," alongside vibrant new numbers such as "A Rumor in St. Petersburg" and "Paris Holds the Key (To Your Heart)."

This production shines with the return of two celebrated performers taking a break from The Addams Family National Tour. Melody Munitz, who captivated audiences as Elizabeth Bennet in our production of Pride & Prejudice, stars as Anya, bringing her luminous voice and emotional depth to the role. David Eldridge, a Coeur d' Alene favorite last seen as Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors, plays Dmitry, infusing the charming conman with heart and charisma.

Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo, with Scott Michaelsen as Music Director and Conductor, the production is a feast for the senses. Megan Ruth Smith serves as Assistant Director/Choreographer, and Nick Thorpe oversees Music/Audio Supervision. The design team includes Jeremy Whittington (Scenic Design), Erin Lee McSwain (Costume Design), Alana Shepherd (Lighting Design), Ryan Dill (Sound Design), Carrie York (Props Design), and Jamie Jelinek (Scenic Artistry). Mike Chapman doubles as Production Manager and Technical Director, with Erin Wissing as Stage Manager.

The cast features: Melody Munitz (Anya), David Eldridge (Dmitry), Adam John Bingham (Vlad Popov), Nathanael Fleming (Gleb), Chelsea Duvall (Countess Lily), Julie Powell (The Dowager Empress), Malka Rubli (Little Anastasia/Alexei Romanov), Ashley Cleveland (Young Anastasia/Paulina), Christian Bolduc (Count Gregory), Maggie Dzina (Maria Romanov/Marfa), Sebastian L Fenton (Gorlinsky), Michael Hamill (Prince Siegfried/Sergei, U/S Gleb), Coral Horton (Olga Romanov/Odette), Andre Lajevardi (Von Rothbart), Anden J Leo (Tsar Nicholas II/Count Ipolitov), Shoshana Rubli (Tsarina Alexandra), Reilly Schoening (Tatiana Romanov/Dunya), Megan Ruth Smith (Countess Gregory), Abraham T Zakariasen (Count Leopold), and ensemble members Adrian Graff, Hailey Stroh, and Allison Steenblik Wagstaff.

The production's grandeur is elevated by Erin Lee McSwain's stunning costume design. "Our costumes are a breathtaking tapestry, with each cast member averaging eight changes to transport audiences from the elegance of 1900s Russia to the chic vibrancy of 1920s France, embodying everything from paupers to royalty," says McSwain. From theglittering Romanov palaces to the lively Parisian streets, the sets and costumes create an immersive world. The choreography, blending graceful waltzes with exuberant 1920s flair, dazzles in moments like the Act II ballet sequence, while the score's emotional depth and infectious energy leave audiences spellbound.

Performances run from July 18 to July 27, 2025, at the Schuler Performing Arts Center, with evening and matinee showtimes. The production's runtime is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets are available at https://cstidaho.com/tickets/anastasia.

Accessibility features include ASL interpretation at the Sunday July 20th matinee by Timothy Masden and Savannah Johnson, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.