CRAZY FOR YOU Comes to Aspire Community Theatre

Performances run July 31 - August 6.
Crazy For You is coming to Aspire Community Theatre next year. Performances run July 31 - August 6. Crazy for You is a high-energy Broadway musical that blends classic songs, comedy, and show-stopping dance numbers into a feel-good theatrical experience.
Originally premiering on Broadway in 1992, the show is a romantic comedy inspired by the 1930 Gershwin musical Girl Crazy, but reimagined with a new book by Ken Ludwig.
With music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, you can expect famous tunes “I Got Rhythm, ” “Embraceable You,” and “Nice Work If You Can Get It” to name a few. A mix of old-fashioned Broadway charm, lavish choreography (originally by Susan Stroman), and screwball romantic comedy.Crazy for You is often described as a "love letter to the golden age of musical theatre."
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Videos