CRAZY FOR YOU Comes to Aspire Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crazy For You is coming to Aspire Community Theatre next year. Performances run July 31 - August 6. Crazy for You is a high-energy Broadway musical that blends classic songs, comedy, and show-stopping dance numbers into a feel-good theatrical experience.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1992, the show is a romantic comedy inspired by the 1930 Gershwin musical Girl Crazy, but reimagined with a new book by Ken Ludwig.

With music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, you can expect famous tunes “I Got Rhythm, ” “Embraceable You,” and “Nice Work If You Can Get It” to name a few. A mix of old-fashioned Broadway charm, lavish choreography (originally by Susan Stroman), and screwball romantic comedy.Crazy for You is often described as a "love letter to the golden age of musical theatre."

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More