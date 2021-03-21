Contest - Boise Contemporary Theater Celebrates World Theater Day With a Giveaway

In honor of World Theater Day, Boise Contemporary Theater wants to celebrate by giving away 2- All Access Season Passes (worth $500) to one lucky winner!

To enter, just make a $10 donation! You get an entry for each $10 increment you donate. Enter as much as you want! Entries will be accepted March 22 - 27. The theater will announce the winner on April 5, 2021.

What exactly is an All Access Season Pass? It's a package for the true theater enthusiast! With this unique opportunity, you get to experience the true life of live theater. Every performance is different and now you can indulge in the theater as often as you'd like! Come once, come three times, come to every show - the All Access Season Pass offers unlimited flexibility. Unlimited seating for one (1) to all BCT performances throughout the season, including all Mainstage shows, Theater Lab productions, 5X5 Reading Series and Children's Reading Series. Come as often as you'd like to everything we do!

How To Enter: