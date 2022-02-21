Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Idaho Will Perform ANTHOLOGY Next Month

pixeltracker

Performances will run March 24 â€“ March 27, 2022.

Feb. 21, 2022 Â 
Ballet Idaho Will Perform ANTHOLOGY Next Month

Ballet Idaho will perform ANTHOLOGY at Boise State University SPEC next month. Performances will run March 24 - March 27, 2022.

An exciting survey of six works, nearly all of which will be world premieres. See new works by, Nicole Haskins, Alice Klock and Florian Lochner of FLOCK, and Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson.

The company will also feature an expansion of Yusha-Marie Sorzano's work from the 20.21 Digital Season (Yet Not Too Near), a film premiere of a new work by Robyn Mineko-Williams, as well as a screening of Danielle Rowe's For Pixie.

Learn more at https://balletidaho.org/anthology/.


Related Articles View More Boise Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Donna Lynne Champlin Photo
Donna Lynne Champlin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Josh Groban Announces 2022 Harmony Summer Tour
  • Jennifer Nettles Announces 'Broadway Under the Mistletoe' Tour
  • Sarah Brightman Announces New PBS Holiday Special & Holiday US Tour
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Global Stadium Tour