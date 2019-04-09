Aspire Community Theatre Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The final production in Aspire Community Theatre's 2018-2019 season is a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo's epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.

Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.aspirecda.com or by visiting the Box Office at the Kroc Theater two hours prior to performances. This production may not be suitable for young audiences and has a suggested rating of PG-13.

