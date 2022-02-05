ALL HANDS ON DECK! to Play at the WYO Theater

"Let the drums roll out, let the trumpets call, while the people shout, "Strike Up the Band!" The WYO Theater will soon be filled with the romantic and swinging sounds of the 1940's when "The ALL HANDS ON DECK! Show" takes the stage Saturday March 12 at 7:30pm.

"The ALL HANDS ON DECK! Show" is an homage to the days of Bob Hope, and an award-winning authentic American 1942 Roadshow & Radio Broadcast reproduction featuring the songs, dances, laughs, and favorite radio commercials that America has loved for 70 years; a perfect show for seniors, veterans and patriotic Americans of all ages!

"The ALL HANDS ON DECK! Show" stars Broadway veteran Jody Madaras (creator, Ted Crosley), Broadway's Valerie Hill (Betty Blake), Kelly Plescia (Daisy Maxwell), Andrew Leonforte (John Handley), and the rich sounds of the LIVE 9-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra. It also features classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, Broadway-style tap dancing, and 42 of the greatest American songs ever written, as well as a full-circle patriotic salute celebrating the American way of life; reminding us of a time when our country was fully united.

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.