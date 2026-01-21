UNFORGETTABLE: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS NAT KING COLE Comes to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Artists Lounge Live will present Unforgettable: John Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole Feb. 12 – 15 on ASF’s Festival Stage.

The genius and warmth of Montgomery’s own Nat King Cole is brought to life by acclaimed singer, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe’s Cafe). In this romantic and heartfelt concert, McGaha leads a lush jazz ensemble as he reflects upon Cole’s trailblazing career with an intimate charm. With an extraordinary voice that BroadwayWorld calls “crystal-clear perfection,” McGaha croons classics such as “Unforgettable,” “Route 66,” “L-O-V-E,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” and “Mona Lisa.”

ABOUT THE ARTIST: John-Mark McGaha is an acclaimed singer, actor, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist who headlines concerts across the country with Artists Lounge Live, starring in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder, Someday At Christmas: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder, Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole, and A Nat King Cole Christmas. Theatre credits include starring Off-Broadway in the musical Cafe A Gogo and portraying jazz great Lionel Hampton in Tuxedo Junction. Other credits nationwide include Smokey Joe's Cafe; Violet; The Ray Charles Legacy; The Sinatra Legacy; and The Cash Legacy at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. Also a music arranger, McGaha provided music direction and adaptation for the world premiere musical Ocean 1222: A Black Family Christmas. Television appearances include a featured musical guest spot on BET's Centric Celebrates Selma: 50th Anniversary Music Special. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, McGaha began studying classical piano at the age of five. He performed internationally as a teen, adding organ, guitar, saxophone, and voice to his repertoire. He studied piano, opera, musical theatre, and music education at Birmingham Southern College and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York. His central passion is worshipping God in spirit and truth. He served as Director of Contemporary Worship and Arts at Trinity United Methodist Church in Birmingham. John and his wife Grace have five beautiful children.

Ticket prices for this limited-run concert start at $27. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday – Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.