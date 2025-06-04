Theatre Tuscaloosa to Host Community Karaoke at the Lookout Rooftop Bar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa's board of directors will hold its first Community Karaoke event with The Lookout Rooftop Bar in Hotel Indigo June 22 at 5-8 p.m.

This summer, The Lookout Rooftop Bar at Hotel Indigo will host "community nights" to give back to local non-profit organizations in Tuscaloosa. On June 22, 10% of every drink sale throughout the night is donated to Theatre Tuscaloosa in honor of their mission to improve the quality of life in West Alabama by producing world-class theatrical and educational programs.

"We are thrilled to be included in Hotel Indigo's efforts to give back," Board President Kim Palm said. "Partnering with local businesses in Tuscaloosa is something we hope to do more of in the future, and I can't wait to sing for a cause at our Community Karaoke!"

Cast members of the upcoming production of "Anastasia" (running July 17 - 28 in the Bean-Brown Theatre) will perform an exclusive sneak peek. During the event, there will also be an opportunity to win a one-night stay at Hotel Indigo and an Avenue Pub gift card.

"We have so many exciting things coming to Theatre Tuscaloosa this summer, and I love that this event is included in our line-up," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "I love karaoke, and I just know our community does, too."

Entry to this event is free. If attendees wish to donate directly to Theatre Tuscaloosa, they can do so during the event. Those interested may visit https://tinyurl.com/TT-Karaoke to sign-up for songs in advance or sign-up during the event. Community Karaoke takes place June 22 at 5 p.m. at The Lookout Rooftop Bar in Hotel Indigo.

