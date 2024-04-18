Theatre Tuscaloosa to Hold Auditions For ANYTHING GOES in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for "Anything Goes" May 5 at 1:30 p.m. and May 6 at 6:00 p.m. with callbacks tentatively scheduled on May 7 in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

"Anything Goes," music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, follows Reno Sweeny, a singer/evangelist, aboard the ocean liner S. S. American nightclub traveling from New York to England. Her pal, Billy Crocker, has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin, and his sidekick-in-crime, Erma, have their own plans. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope's heart.

Ray Taylor, Theatre Tuscaloosa Board Member, audience favorite actor and director, leads this production. He is joined by Leslie Poss, musical director; Cole Cabiness, choreographer; Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, scenic and lighting designer; and Ava Buchanan, hair designer.

"'Anything Goes' will kick off the grand reopening of the newly renovated Bean-Brown Theatre!" Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "I know Ray will assemble a stellar cast to christen our brand new stage."

"Anything Goes" has numerous roles of various types and ages available. A full list of characters available and their descriptions can be found at theatretusc.com.

Those who audition should prepare 16 measures of a song in the style of "Anything Goes;" an accompanist will be provided to play sheet music. Auditionees should bring appropriate shoes and attire for the dance portion and be prepared to participate in cold readings from the script. Those with tap experience should bring tap shoes for an optional tap audition. Auditionees are encouraged to check-in up to 30 minutes ahead. The dance portion will be held first, and auditionees are not required to change clothes for the singing and acting portions.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is transitioning to an online audition form for "Anything Goes." Auditionees are encouraged to complete the audition form and submit it through the link at https://www.theatretusc.com/anythinggoes before auditions.

Scripts of "Anything Goes" (2022 Revision) are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. - noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run 7 - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays until closer to performance weeks. "Anything Goes" performances run July 12 - 21 at the Bean-Brown Theatre.

More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.