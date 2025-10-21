Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy to Return With Improv and Ballroom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy will return this fall with four classes on the line-up: two Improv Primers, Beginning Ballroom, and Something From Nothing: An Intro to Improv. All four will take place on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

"We are excited to offer brand new courses this fall," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "I believe our new instructors will bring excitement and energy to our community."

An Improv Primer introduces beginners to the world of improv with instructors Blane Burroughs and Elijah Crocker of Two Loose Improv. This two-hour, one-day introductory workshop is designed for absolute beginners featuring hilarious improv games, the core principles of "yes, and," and other theories that make improvisational theatre such an exciting art form. This low-commitment opportunity will get students energized and ready to sign up for a deeper, multi-week improv class in the spring. This course is for ages 16-adult. An Improv Primer takes place on both Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the SSCC Dance Studio. The cost of registration for each is $30.

Beginning Ballroom acquaints students with basic steps of the waltz, swing dance, tango, and more. In this introduction to social dancing, no previous dancing experience is needed, and a partner is helpful but not essential to participate. Classes run Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. starting on Nov. 4 and finishing Dec. 16 in the SSCC Dance Studio with instructor Allison East. There is no class Nov. 11 due to the Veteran's Day holiday. The cost of registration is $60 each or $100 per couple.

Something From Nothing: An Intro to Improv is an 8-week introductory course led by instructors Blane Burroughs and Elijah Crocker of Two Loose Improv. This course takes students to the next step in their improv journey as they work in long-form improv and go beyond simple games to build the fundamental skills to create compelling scenes out of thin air. Classes run Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. starting on Jan. 4 and finishing Feb. 26 in the SSCC Dance Studio. The cost of registration is $200.