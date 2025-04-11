Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Virginia Samford Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening night of Edward Albee's searing masterpiece, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, at the Virginia Samford Theatre, under the direction of David McMahon and Assistant Director Hannah Rice, proved to be a compelling and often unsettling theatrical experience. This production bravely dives into the toxic underbelly of a long-term marriage, exposing the raw nerves and deeply buried resentments of George and Martha with unflinching honesty.

Melissa Bush Hallmark delivers a powerhouse performance as Martha. Her comedic timing is impeccable, landing Albee's sharp and often cruel barbs with precision. More importantly, Hallmark crafts a believable Martha, a woman whose bluster and aggression mask a profound vulnerability and a desperate yearning for connection. Her portrayal is both terrifying and heartbreaking, capturing the complexities of a character who inflicts pain as readily as she receives it.

Opposite her, Cliff Spencer's George is a masterful study in simmering bitterness. He navigates George's intellectual sparring with a sardonic wit, but it is in his moments of quiet rage and sudden, explosive outbursts that Spencer shines. He effectively portrays the weariness of a man whose dreams have been eroded by time and circumstance, and his powerful delivery in the play's more dramatic turns leaves a lasting impact.

Steven Hatcher and Emily Dean bring a compelling dynamic to the younger couple, Nick and Honey. Dean expertly portrays Honey's initial facade of innocent naiveté. While seemingly oblivious, Dean subtly hints at the character's underlying awareness, allowing the audience to glimpse the sharp observer beneath the "dumb blonde" exterior. Her physical comedy, particularly during Honey's bouts of illness, is both amusing and deeply unsettling. Hatcher's Nick is initially charming and ambitious, but as the night wears on and the games intensify, Hatcher skillfully reveals the character's growing unease and the burgeoning bitterness that mirrors George's own. He effectively captures Nick's descent from confident newcomer to a man already grappling with the disillusionment of his choices.

The production as a whole effectively highlights Albee's exploration of the corrosive effects of unmet expectations and the brutal truths that can lie beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary relationships. McMahon's direction allows the tension to build organically, creating a claustrophobic atmosphere that mirrors the characters' emotional entrapment. Rice's work as Assistant Director undoubtedly contributed to the nuanced performances and the overall cohesion of the production.

While the performances were the undeniable driving force of this production, the stage and production crew deserve significant recognition for creating the believable and intimate setting of George and Martha's living room. The attention to detail in the set design, from the well-worn furniture to the overflowing bookshelves, immediately immerses the audience in their world. The lighting design effectively shifts the mood throughout the play, underscoring the fluctuating dynamics and the descent into the late-night hours. Similarly, the sound design subtly enhances the emotional landscape of the play, from the clinking of glasses to the pregnant silences. Their collective efforts provided a crucial foundation for the actors to fully inhabit their roles.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Virginia Samford Theatre is a powerful and thought-provoking experience. The exceptional performances, coupled with the strong work of the stage and production crew, make for a memorable and impactful evening of theatre. It's a must-see for anyone who appreciates raw, honest, and brilliantly acted drama.

