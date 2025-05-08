Review: BEETLEJUICE at the BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Birmingham Tuesday night conjured a dark and dazzling production of Beetlejuice at the BJCC Concert Hall. Based on Tim Burton’s beloved film, the musical embraces the bizarre with open arms, bringing a night of dark humor, visual ingenuity, and a few surprisingly heartfelt moments.

Understudy Marc Ginsburg, “Beetlejuice,” delivered a performance filled with chaotic energy, embodying the manic spirit of the bio-exorcist with gleeful mischievousness and impressive vocal agility. The audience erupted in laughter at his impeccable comedic timing and delivery of witty, raunchy one-liners.

Opposite Ginsburg, Emilia Tagliani brought “Lydia Deetz” to life, capturing her teenage angst and dark sense of humor. Her vocal performance was powerful and emotive, particularly in numbers like “Dead Mom,” showcasing the vulnerability beneath Lydia’s gothic exterior. Tagliani and Ginsburg shared a dynamic stage presence. Their unlikely partnership formed the emotional core of the show.

Lexie Dorsett Sharp ("Barbara") and Will Burton ("Adam") portrayed the recently deceased couple with the endearing awkwardness and charm that define these characters. Their performance was sweet and loveable, adding a grounded counterpoint to the surrounding mayhem.

Jesse Sharp's portrayal of Charles Deetz effectively captured the character's self-absorbed arrogance, which masked a deep sensitivity concerning his deceased wife. Sarah Litzinger portrayed "Delia," successfully balancing the character's dramatic flair with numerous comedic moments. Their chemistry felt authentic, and their comedic delivery was spot-on.

Each member of the supporting cast delivered a strong performance, bringing unique and memorable quirks to the production. Understudy Haley Hannah added her own touch to the role of “Girl Scout.” Veronica Fiaoni, as "Miss Argentina," brought beauty pageant grace to her cynical yet welcoming greeting of the newly deceased. Maria Sylvia Norris offered a stern yet humorous and formidable performance in "Juno."

A special mention belongs to the set design. The constantly transforming scenery, featuring concealed doors and surprising shifts, provided a continuous display of visual amazement. Finally, the score, while not instantly memorable, features multiple standout numbers that drove the narrative, showcasing the cast’s vocal talent.

Beetlejuice is a must-see for those who enjoy dark humor. Playing at the BJCC Concert Hall through May 11th, don’t miss your opportunity to laugh until you almost die.

Photo Credit: Mathew Murphy

Reader Reviews