Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Opens 2023-34 Season With A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Photo
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Opens 2023-34 Season With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare’s classic comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Rick Dildine Sept. 14 — Oct. 1 on the Festival Stage. Learn more about the play and find out how to get tickets here!

Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents ERMA BOMBECK: AT WITS END Photo
Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END

Theatre Tuscaloosa opens the 2023-24 Season: A Season of Change with Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, a one-woman show by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, October 4 - 8, 2023, in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Rd).

HOCUS POCUS Will Screen at the Alabama Theatre in October Photo
HOCUS POCUS Will Screen at the Alabama Theatre in October

t’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus… three screenings, to be exact! Join in for the fan favorite film at the Alabama Theatre next month! Learn more about the movie and how to get tickets here!

