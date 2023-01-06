Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MURDER BALLAD Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre This Month

Performances run January 30- February 5, 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  
MURDER BALLAD Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre This Month

MURDER BALLAD comes to the Allen Bales Theatre this month. Performances run January 30- February 5, 2023. The production is directed by Ashley White.

This musical follows two young lovers who seem to have it all. They are a vibrant couple trying to establish themselves in New York City-Sara as a musician and Tom as an actor. The demands of life grow, and they begin to drift apart, eventually finding new love and moving on. As their lives progress independently, the feelings they once had for one another begin to resurface. Will they be able to ignore the past to maintain the present? Or will they risk their futures to be together again? 




Hangout Music Festivals THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION Set For May 2023 Photo
Hangout Music Festival's THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION Set For May 2023
Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Learn more about the lineup here!
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Red Mountain Theat Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Red Mountain Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Red Mountain Theatre Le Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Red Mountain Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Now Playing at Alabama Shakespeare Festival Photo
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Now Playing at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, Dec. 2 - 31 on the Octagon Stage.

More Hot Stories For You


Hangout Music Festival's THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION Set For May 2023Hangout Music Festival's THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION Set For May 2023
January 3, 2023

Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Learn more about the lineup here!
Terrific New Theatre Starts The New Year With CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATIONTerrific New Theatre Starts The New Year With CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
December 22, 2022

Terrific New Theatre (TNT), a local nonprofit dedicated to high-quality, cutting-edge theatre, has announced its performance of Circle Mirror Transformation January 5-8 and 12-15, 2023, at The Dance Foundation in Homewood.  
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Now Playing at Alabama Shakespeare FestivalIT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Now Playing at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
December 18, 2022

Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, Dec. 2 - 31 on the Octagon Stage.
Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup For THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATIONHangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup For THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION
December 6, 2022

Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY This Holiday SeasonAlabama Shakespeare Festival to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY This Holiday Season
November 30, 2022

Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, Dec. 2 - 31 on the Octagon Stage.
share