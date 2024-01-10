Lana Del Rey, Renée Rapp & More Join Hangout Music Festival

Hangout Music Festival is excited to reveal its 2024 lineup, featuring an eclectic group of artists set to perform on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama this May 17-19.

Headed into its thirteenth edition, Hangout has become a state of mind where life is a party, a happy place with good vibes only, and a beachside daydream where sun-drenched lifelong memories are made. This year's lineup will showcase a slew of leading names in varying genres from pop and country, to electronic music, rock, alternative, rap, and beyond.

Hangout's 2024 headliners demonstrate the festival's multi-genre ethos, showcasing three of the most in-demand acts of the moment on the beaches of Gulf Shores. Alt-country superstar Zach Bryan is set to perform his stadium-filling anthems, fresh off of his chart-topping fourth studio album.

Joining him for a rare U.S. festival performance will be influential songstress Lana Del Rey and her extensive catalog of dreamy hits. One of electronic music's most captivating production duos, ODESZA, will also bring their acclaimed live show to Hangout's main stage as one of their final shows of their “The Last Goodbye” era.

The lineup's depth continues with no shortage of star power, from GRAMMY-award winning DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers, to longtime fixtures of alternative rock Cage The Elephant, and multi-hyphenate actor/singer-songwriter sensations Dominic Fike and Renée Rapp.

When it comes to a blending of pop stylings, find one of the genre's breakout favorites Chappell Roan and homegrown talent Jessie Murph, who returns to Gulf Shores after a triumphant Hangout 2023 appearance. Flavors of country will be represented by the likes of emerging star Megan Moroney and Texas powerhouse Koe Wetzel. Nostalgic alternative music takes center stage as well with Florida rock band A Day To Remember and Baltimore pop-punk band All Time Low.

The top tier of electronic music talent is consistently present at Hangout, where this year's highlights include the head-splitting sounds of Subtronics and bass-heavy fan favorite Alison Wonderland, alongside fellow Aussie four-to-the-floor house hitter Dom Dolla. Hip-Hop acts of varying generations will also be on display, where fans can sing every word to hit after hit from the iconic Nelly or get rowdy to the energetic performances of Doechii, Sexyy Red, and NLE Choppa.

Beyond the music, a weekend spent at Hangout offers the most perfectly-timed and carefree antidote to winter where adulting takes a back seat to picturesque sunsets and leisurely days spent with toes in the sand. Imagine posting up at Hammock Beach, playing beach volleyball or sliding down a slip-and-slide at Camp Hangout, catching heartfelt vows at the Beach Wedding Chapel, then popping into a beach dance club with direct swimming access in the refreshing Gulf of Mexico, all between sets and before retiring to your condo, beach house, or nearby hotel.

Those looking for an elevated experience can fest in style with a VIP ticket that grants expedited access via dedicated entry lane, an in-venue pool for midday dips, and complimentary cocktails and bites at the VIP Grove. Super VIPs can take in the sights and sounds from their viewing area and elevated deck at the Hangout Main Stage, zip around on golf-cart shuttles between stages, and enjoy complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award winning chefs throughout the weekend.

Those looking for unparalleled access paired with utmost convenience should look no further than Hangout House, where views of the festival can be enjoyed from the privacy of your own balcony. Hangout Lodging Packages conveniently bundle festival tickets with local lodging, and are on sale now via On Location; no registration is required to purchase.

For 2024, all ticket types can be bundled into 4-packs and paired with shuttle passes or event merchandise for a discount, if added at the time of initial purchase. The Hangout team is also standing by to accommodate large groups looking to build custom vacation or staycation lodging packages for fans near and far.

As part of Hangout's efforts to support the local community, the festival launched its Earn-A-Ticket Program (in partnership with Propeller) last year, encouraging interested festival-goers in the Gulf Shores area to take action online and volunteer their time in exchange for festival tickets and additional prizes.

Over 75 volunteers attended Hangout's Beach Cleanup with the Alabama Coastal Foundation and Fort Morgan Civic Association, collecting a total of 3,860 pounds of trash along four beach locations in the Fort Morgan area. Details for Hangout's 2024 Earn-A-Ticket Program will be announced soon.

Those who missed out on the Advance Sale in December are invited to register for access to tickets now, on sale beginning Friday, January 12 at 11AM CT.

Hangout Music Festival 2024 Lineup

Zach Bryan

Lana Del Rey

ODESZA

The Chainsmokers

Cage The Elephant

Dominic Fike

Reneé Rapp

Jessie Murph

Subtronics

Dom Dolla

A Day To Remember

Doechii

Nelly

Koe Wetzel

Alison Wonderland

Megan Moroney

Sexyy Red

NLE Choppa

All Time Low

Chappell Roan

David Kushner

Matt Maeson

Qveen Herby

Disco Lines

Chromeo (DJ)

Daily Bread

The Beaches

Kasbo

Paul Russell

Wyatt Flores

Del Water Gap

Dylan Gossett

Alana Springsteen

Austin Millz

BUNT.

Eliza Rose

Flyana Boss

G Flip

hemlocke springs

Le Youth

LF SYSTEM

Little Stranger

Odd Mob x OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

The Stews

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Brenn!

Jaime Wyatt

Laci Kaye Booth

Linka Moja

Tanner Adell

The Taylor Party

Willow Avalon

About Hangout Music Festival

Now in its 13th year, Hangout Music Festival is more than a 3-day concert, it's a music lover's paradise. Hosted on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Hangout serves as the ultimate kickoff to summer, with equal parts high energy party and relaxing tropical vacation, where the top artists of the moment descend upon a stunning setting that boasts seaside beach clubs and in-ground swimming pools at the main stage, plus delicious food, luxury VIP options, and more for their fans to enjoy.

Gulf Shores is just a short drive from the Pensacola, FL and Mobile, AL airports and offers an array of lodging packages that include beach houses, condominiums and hotels, making it the perfect destination for road trippers and group travelers. Hangout has been awarded as Pollstar's “Music Festival of the Year” and is continuously recognized as one of the best festivals in the US. The festival also adds over $40 million into the local economy each year.