ANASTASIA to be Presented at Theatre Tuscaloosa in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tuscaloosa will present "Anastasia" July 18-27, with book by Terrance McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, in the Bean-Brown Theatre.

Based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, this magical musical transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire and the end of the Romanov dynasty, to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Anya, a brave young woman with amnesia, sets out to solve the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to discover whether she might truly be the Grand Duchess Anastasia.

Returning to Theatre Tuscaloosa are performers Sophia Allen, Josephine Arsenault, Amber Barton, Averie Bonneville, Autumn Fuller Bentley, Sarah Kathryn Bonds Ethridge, Donald Falls II, Royce Garrison, Will Harpole, Charis Henderson, Finley Johnson, Glen Johnson, Bradley Logan, Avery May, Cassidy May, Adam Miller, Danielle Molina, Olivia Molina, Ella Perkins, Declan Robinson, Ally Marie Skelton, Courtney Smith, Logan Spradley, Brady Taylor, Meredith Vaughn, Steven Yates, and Wescott Youngson. New to the Theatre Tuscaloosa mainstage are Remi Jane Barton, Chloe Canterbury, Logan Howard, Anniston May, Amelia May, Sumlin Pate, Jackson Shackelford, JoQuez Shepard, Kolby Stone, Audrey Waitts, and Vivian Woolf. They are joined by All-Star cast member Kathy Morgan.

"I'm excited to bring this fresh new work to Tuscaloosa audiences. It is beautiful and epic," Executive Producer and Director Tina Turley said. "It has been joyful working with the designers, production staff, and a cast with a mixture of familiar faces as well as new ones; it's a perfect send off into my retirement!"

Turley is joined by a Production Team including: Dianna Shaw, Assistant Director; Dr. Leslie Poss, Musical Director; Lindsay Sockler Troha, Choreographer; Ashlyn Lambert, Stage Manager; Jameson Sanford, Scenic Designer; Therrin Eber, Lighting Designer; Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; Joey Lay, Prop Designer, and Natalie Beckham, Hair and Makeup Designer.

"I'm so thrilled we are back in the Bean-Brown Theatre!" Managing Director Adam Miller said, "Being able to perform on this stage again, especially in a show as magical as 'Anastasia,' is a dream come true for all of us. We can't wait to share this beautiful production with our community and usher in a new era for our theatre."

Performance dates are as follows: Friday July 18 at 6:30 p.m.;* Saturday July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday July 20 and 23 at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday July 24 - 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday July 26 - 27 at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can/understudy performance will be presented on Wednesday July 23 at 7:30 p.m. "Anastasia," will be presented in the Bean-Brown Theatre at the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Comments

Don't Miss a Birmingham News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...