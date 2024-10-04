A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival next month. Adapted by Rick Dildine, performances run November 21–December 29, 2024.

ASF’s full production returns with miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight voyage of epic proportions begins. Journey with Scrooge as he learns from his ghosts (and Bob, Tiny Tim, and the Cratchits) a heartwarming lesson in forgiveness and the change we can make around us.

