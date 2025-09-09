Toby Lee Come to Botanique This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toby Lee is an award-winning guitarist and vocalist whose talent has been widely recognized despite his young age. Often described as a musician born in the wrong era, Toby has been mesmerizing audiences since he was ten years old. With a remarkable collection of awards and accolades, his music exudes a level of class and sophistication that belies his years.

A self-taught prodigy, Toby has performed on numerous television shows worldwide and has graced the West End, earning an Olivier Award. His impressive musical resume includes sharing the stage with legends such as Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons, Peter Frampton, Slash, and Joe Bonamassa. With a number-one record on the UK Blues Chart already under his belt, Toby released his first album of original compositions, “House On Fire," on October 4th, 2024. This release was supported by a 100-date tour—60 dates with Rhythm & Blues maestro Jools Holland (including 2 nights at the Royal Albert Hall) and 40 with his own band (including Glastonbury).

The album’s title track was playlisted by BBC Radio 2 in late 2024 and Toby performed it on the Jools Holland Hootenanny on New Years Eve. This performance led the album to top the Amazon and iTunes chart ahead of all other featured artists. His latest single “Count On Me” was added straight to the BBC Radio 2 A List in mid January 2025. Toby’s rise to fame began at the tender age of ten when he recorded a get-well-soon jam for BB King. The video went viral, amassing five million views in a week. Although BB King passed away shortly after, his daughters invited Toby to Memphis, where he performed at BB King’s club on Beale Street.

Toby also made his mark in the West End as the first original cast member to play Zack Mooneyham in the production of School of Rock the Musical, winning an Olivier Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Music" alongside his fellow child musicians.

His popular Sunday online jams led to appearances on various TV shows including TFI Friday, Little Big Shots (USA, Spain, UK), Comic Relief, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, The X Factor, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Blue Peter, and Tonight at the London Palladium, where he performed with McFly. Toby’s performance with Ronnie Baker Brooks at the Blues Heaven Festival in Denmark also went viral, garnering over 115 million views.

In 2018, Toby represented the UK at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. He was featured in the television documentary Child Prodigies, and in 2019, he appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in Los Angeles. Toby has shared the stage with numerous stars and performed alongside his hero, Joe Bonamassa, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Toby’s debut album "Aquarius" topped the Official Jazz and Blues Album Charts, and he has been a Gibson Artist since he was ten. He is also endorsed by Blackstar Amplification and D’Addario Strings. Recently, Blackstar Amplification released the Toby Lee signature amp, the St James Toby Lee 50 6L6 head and cab. In April 2023 and 2024, Toby was once again named Young Blues Artist of the Year at the UK Blues Awards making him the first three-time winner of the accolade.

His album, “House On Fire", is his first all-original work and showcases his extraordinary talent and growth as an artist. Toby’s social media presence boasts over 500 million views, underscoring his widespread appeal and bright future.

