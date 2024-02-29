'James Ensor. Maestro' Exhibition Comes to Bozar

In 2024, Bozar will herald the year of Ensor, dedicated to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the passing of the renowned Belgian artist, James Ensor. Beyond his renowned portrayals of masks and skeletons, Ensor's legacy transcends as he was not solely a masterful painter but also a prolific writer and passionate composer.

Thus, Bozar has announced a tribute to this multifaceted artist through an exhibition showcasing a diverse anthology of over a hundred works, illuminating the various dimensions of his extraordinary talent. You will discover his varied oeuvre, from his youthful works to his last creations. Particular attention will be paid to lesser-known works, his print graphics, and his musical compositions such as La Gamme d'amour. Some of these works - belonging to private collections - have never been exhibited before.

Bozar presents over 150 pieces, including about 30 oil paintings, 80 works on paper (mainly drawings); 40 documents (prints, photographs, manuscripts and handwritten scores, film clips, sound fragments and 1 tapestry (Christ's Entry into Brussels by Gibau). Almost a century ago, in 1929, the largest Ensor exhibition ever opened its doors at the Centre for Fine Arts of Brussels. Visitors to James Ensor. Maestro will discover archival footage from this remarkable retrospective and can listen to an audio recording of Ensor's speech.

Xavier Tricot, an esteemed art historian and the director of the Ensor House in Ostend, serves as the curator of this exhibition. With a distinguished background in curating several Ensor exhibitions across Belgium and internationally—from Paris to Hamburg, Sao Paulo, and beyond—Tricot is also renowned as an author, having contributed significantly to the understanding of the painter through numerous publications, including his comprehensive catalogue of Ensor's oeuvre.