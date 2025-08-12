Goldie Boutilier Comes to Botanique in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goldie Boutilier is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Raised on the music of Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton, Goldie’s music is noted for its cinematic quality and exploration of tragic romance, glamour, and melancholia. Goldie made her first performance at age five using her family’s junkyard business as a rehearsal space and signed her first record deal with Interscope Records at the age of 21.

A revolving door of labels and aliases later, Goldie returned to her hometown roots and re-established herself as an alt-country star, with a nod to 1950s and 1960s Americana. She started back at zero with just her name and her stories, gaining more than 11 million streams on streaming platforms in just two years as an independent artist. Her new era of music has earned praise from the likes of Zane Lowe and Elton John, booked for iconic festivals such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and she was even hand-picked for an opening slot by Orville Peck for his North American tour.

The Cowboy Gangster Politician (2022) and Emerald Year (2023) EPs contain references to her small-town upbringing on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, and her sincere experiences as a young ingenue in Hollywood.

Her upcoming EP, The Actress, promises to be her best release yet. The writing process sent her on a journey of integrity, purity, vulnerability, and a healing return to herself. These are Goldie Boutilier’s true tales of the power struggles to be in control of her own career, being exploited by The Man, discovering how much she could sacrifice for her dreams, and finding the strength to keep pushing forward, despite it all.